Hopes of high-speed internet in every Columbia County home received a serious blow last month when the county's Port learned it would not receive state funding.
The project, specifically targeting the Dayton area, had been one of 29 applicants from across the state, but was not among the seven selected for Washington State Public Works Board funding.
Forced to wait for the next round of funding — not until the summer of 2021, Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson speculated — Port commissioners revisted their broadband project Tuesday.
Dickinson met with the Community Economic Revitalization Board last week, and is to meet with the Washington Public Works Board on Thursday to discuss future funding.
Both boards will be asking the Legislature for funds, "but there probably won’t be anything available until next, probably, July," Dickinson said.
“In the meantime, I am discussing with both of them whether or not it makes sense for us to move forward with the design of the system,” she added. She hopes to learn more on Thursday about whether there are funds available for the design.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted, but (we’ll keep) marching forward, looking for money,” she said.
The Port has long had its eyes on bringing high-speed internet to homes throughout Columbia County.
Ports gained the authority to build broadband infrastructures for their respective jurisdictions in March 2018, when the Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law with a goal of connecting every house in the state to high-speed service by 2024.
Less than a year after the bill was signed, the Port of Columbia County used a grant from CERB to conduct a planning survey.
“We found that a majority of our community members were either unhappy with or wanted improvements to their existing internet options,” the Port reported at the start of 2019.
The Port then contracted Walla Walla internet company PocketiNet for a feasibility study, finding in Feb. 2020 that “Dayton is currently underserved.
“With grants and low-interest loans, a Port-built fiber network is feasible and projections show it would be a good investment.”
The projected cost came in at about $2 million.
Port commissioners voted unanimously Aug. 31 to pursue a state grant that would cover about 90 percent of the bill, and submitted its application Sept. 9.
The state Public Works Board wound up getting 29 applicants, together requesting more than three times the available funds.
“The demand was astronomical,” Dickinson said at an Economic Development Steering Committee meeting. “It’s disappointing, but there was just way too much demand.”