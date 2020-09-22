Plans for a new section of U.S. Highway 12 — four lanes connecting Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown — were presented Tuesday at the Port of Walla Walla’s Economic Development Informational meeting.
Designs for the 11-mile corridor included diamond interchanges at both Nine Mile Hill and Lowden’s Lower Dry Creek, enabling traffic to merge on and off the highway, as opposed to waiting to make a right turn.
In between the interchanges: about 7 miles of four-lane highway with four overpasses (at Cummins Road, Touchet North Road, Woodward Canyon Road and Frenchtown Access Road) to separate cross traffic from the highway.
Construction is expected to start next year, starting east at Nine Mile Hill and going west to Lowden, and the new four-lane stretch of divided highway is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
“Safety has been the No. 1 reason for this project,” Washington State Department of Transportation construction project engineer Alejandro Sanguino said. “There have been 1,000 collisions, 500 injuries and 20 fatalities reported at the corridor the last 29 years. Our No. 1 priority is to make the corridor safe for drivers and the local community.”
The existing strip of the highway already carries between 7,000 and 13,000 vehicles a day, much of it being trucks, the state Department of Transportation reports.
The project is expected to cost about $115 million.
Design plans and maps are accessible online at ubne.ws/phase7.
In the meantime, the building at 16560 W. U.S. Highway 12 in Touchet, known for Red Barn Storage and Jumpin’ JellyBeanz, will serve as the project information station.
Plans for the project also include signage promoting Touchet businesses along the old highway.
“I’m excited about this phase of the project,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said. “I hope the entire (highway expansion) project will get completed within the next five years."