Petersen Hastings, a Kennewick-based investment advisory firm with offices in Walla Walla, has been honored by InvestmentNews one of its 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers.
InvestmentNews, founded in 1998, is an informational resource for financial advisers that recognizes top firms each year through an online employee and employer survey.
Petersen Hastings was honored by InvestmentNews for the fourth year in a row.
"We strive to go beyond offering our employees attractive benefits and perks," Petersen Hastings CEO Scott Sarber said.
"We create a workplace that empowers our team, giving them the skills and confidence needed to provide our clients with the best possible financial planning team of experts available to them."
Petersen Hastings was listed among the smallest firms, with 15-29 employees, in 2021. Firms with 30-49 and 50 or more employees were recognized in separate groups.