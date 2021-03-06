Lori Wyman has been named Pacific Power's regional business manager for the Walla Walla area, the company recently announced.

Wyman steps in with the retirement of Bill Clemens after 39 years of service.

As regional business manager, Wyman will address energy needs in the Walla Walla community.

Wyman takes over the Walla Walla area after serving as Pacific Power's regional business manager for Northeast Oregon the last five years.

Before joining Pacific Power in 2016, Wyman spent 19 years with Puget Sound Energy. She also served on the King County Utility Coordination Council.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.