Lori Wyman has been named Pacific Power's regional business manager for the Walla Walla area, the company recently announced.
Wyman steps in with the retirement of Bill Clemens after 39 years of service.
As regional business manager, Wyman will address energy needs in the Walla Walla community.
Wyman takes over the Walla Walla area after serving as Pacific Power's regional business manager for Northeast Oregon the last five years.
Before joining Pacific Power in 2016, Wyman spent 19 years with Puget Sound Energy. She also served on the King County Utility Coordination Council.