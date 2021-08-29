Pacific Power has proposed a surcharge increase that would, in turn, enable the company to give low-income customers in Washington discounts, the company announced Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The proposal is to be reviewed by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has the authority to set final rates.
If approved, the rate change would start Oct. 1, with $1.26 added to the monthly bill of residential customers who do not qualifying for a discount.
Meanwhile, the discounts would range from 15-70% based on a customer’s verified income level.
Pacific Power estimates $3.4 million in discounts per year, with the surcharge allowing all of the rate payers who do not qualify to shoulder the expense together.
Commissioners meet every other Thursday, and comments from the public are welcome. People can also contact the UTC to learn at which meeting the proposal will be considered.