What happens when front-of-the-house personality meets back-of-the-house culinary skill?
If you’re in the business of meat, it probably looks something like Butcher Butcher.
Erick Turner, the dapper owner of Walla Walla’s new old-world-style boutique meat shop, brings nearly six years of butcher experience and personalized service to the shop he created out of two former retail spots at 30 S. Colville St.
Just paces from the Colville Street Patisserie, the butcher business emphasizes mindfully produced meat and other products from regional ranches and farms with a personal customer service experience.
“The best part of my job is it’s so community-minded,” Turner marveled between customers on a recent afternoon.
“My favorite thing is when somebody comes in and says, ‘I don’t know what to make for dinner.’”
It’s a line that opens doors to a conversation about cuts of meat — also illustrated on a diagram on the wall behind the counter — recipes and entertaining. And these are topics about which Turner can go on.
The Milton-Freewater native started working in food service and restaurants about 15 years ago. He began at the now-defunct Oasis Steak and Seafood Restaurant and worked his way through culinary school and to Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen. There, he said, came an epiphany when owner and chef Chris Ainsworth brought in a lamb to part.
“I realized I was missing a critical piece” of the industry, Turner said from behind the counter of Butcher Butcher.
So he set out to learn more about it. He worked for a local butcher operation nearly six years before launching his own shop in the combined spaces of the former Door Number Two and Skye Gardens (the latter having relocated last year in anticipation of the butcher development).
The location felt somewhat risky, Turner said. Although located downtown right where he wanted to be with foot traffic, he wasn’t certain customers would want to pick up meats early in the day for that evening’s meals. But his worries turned out to be for naught. A steady stream of customers rolls in throughout the days, allowing time for guests to plan their menus and Butcher Butcher to give the one-on-one time it desires for its high-end meats.
The transition of the space was massive. It included demolishing a wall that previously divided the two retailers and then converting the western half of the combined spots into the processing area. It was an intensive construction project, requiring waterproof walls and floors for sanitation. The cooling system keeps the walk-ins at -5 degrees Fahrenheit, which Turner notes as yet another change from restaurants that first drew him into the culinary scene.
“Instead of being super hot, it’s super cold,” he quipped.
Joined by employee and veteran meat cutter Dave Schild, Butcher Butcher breaks down the cuts of pork, chicken and beef, plus designs some of its own creations, like house-made sweet onion sausage made with dry-aged Castoldi Sweets and dehydrated Locati reds. House-made bacon and jerky is also offered, along with domestic and imported cheeses, salami and prosciutto.
Products have been carefully curated through relationships with fifth generation Enterprise, Ore., cattle operation 6 Ranch; Ephrata pork and beef resource Pure Country Farms, Ephrata free-range chicken outfit Mad Hatcher Farms, lamb from Weston’s Upper Dry Creek Ranch and free-range poultry eggs from Walla Walla’s Hacienda Zaragoza.
Near-future plans include expanding into dry-curing and ready-made charcuterie platters for events and home.