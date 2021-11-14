Washington Odd Fellows Home, on Boyer Avenue, has announced the retirement of administrator John Brigham after 33 years service in assisted living.
The 12th CEO in the 124-year history of Odd Fellows, Brigham has served the longest.
He will step aside Dec. 31.
Odd Fellow credited Brigham for protecting residents and staff during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.