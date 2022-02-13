DAYTON — Obenland & Low, an insurance agency with more than a century of roots in Pomeroy, has recently added an office here on East Main Street.
Adam and Tara Hodges, Pomeroy residents who together purchased the company from Karl Low in 2013, have expanded its services to this second location in Dayton.
They offer insurance for vehicles, homes, farms, businesses, equines and crops.
Origins date back to 1921, when it started in Pomeroy as C.E. Obenland Insurance Company.
