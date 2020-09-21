Walla Walla’s branch of Northwest Farm Supply will close its store Thursday after more than 17 years of retail operations at 850 N. Fourth Ave.
Ironically, closure comes on the heels of the Walla Walla store’s best season in quite some time.
While the coronavirus pandemic has hurt countless businesses, Northwest Farm Supply saw a considerable upswing in profits.
However, at the start of September, the company realized it would need to close its retail store here in Walla Walla upon learning of a higher monthly rent to building proprietor Northwest Grain Growers.
“The reality is that our business this year is the best it’s been in five years in volume,” said the Walla Walla site manager and part-owner Nathan Crowther. “This just has to do with Grain Growers needing the building.”
The Northwest Farm Supply company will continue making deliveries to Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, with all its other locations (Hermiston, Othello and Prosser) remaining open and unchanged.
Long in need of a warehouse, Northwest Grain Growers will resume control of the building.
“They’ve been way more than fair to us,” Crowther said. “They’ve been excellent. The rent rate has been very inexpensive for us that whole time.”
Grain Growers has looked at building a new warehouse, so this vacancy will give them an opportunity.
“Their business has grown in huge ways over those years, and they need a building, the way I understand it, for their seed production,” Crowther said. “I think that’s small grain seeds, wheat, seeds like that, but I don’t know the details.
“In any case — they told us they were never going to kick us out — but at the same time, the rent rate needed to be at more of a market-based rate than what we’ve been paying for this time,” Crowther said.
“In order to make that work, that meant it would have priced the rent at a high enough level that there was no way to make it work here.”
The staff at Northwest Farm Supply fluctuates over the course of a year, but Crowther estimates the Walla Walla store has five full-time, year-round employees — now out of work.
Employees will be given severance packages, Crowther said, adding that it’s still possible Northwest Farm Supply might offer them work at one of the other locations.
Despite the Walla Walla store closing, Northwest Farm Supply will continue serving the valley from its other locations.
“We will continue to do deliveries into the Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater areas every week,” Crowther said. “It’s maybe not quite the Amazon model, but if we have orders called in by 10 o’clock Wednesday mornings, they’ll be delivered to their home Thursdays every week.”
Place orders via email to ordersnwfs@gmail.com or call 509-529-3253, as Crowthers said the Walla Walla branch will keep its phone number going with an automated system fielding messages that they will check regularly.
“That’s where we’re headed with that,” Crowther said. “It’ll be a $20 flat fee delivery.”
The decision to close shop wasn’t based on COVID-19 hardships.
“If anything’s related to COVID, I’d say just the opposite,” Crowther said when asked if closure was even partially due to the pandemic. “The garden center, this year, was the biggest it’s been in the 17 years we’ve been here.”
Closing the store has been difficult for Northwest Farm Supply management to stomach.
“We are extremely thankful for the loyal customers that have been here all these years,” Crowther said. “They preceded us. The Grain Growers ran it themselves as a retail store prior to us leasing it from them. The customers have been exceptional. The relationships with them really makes this difficult.
“For our employees, likewise,” Crowther said. “The lady that’s been managing this for us, she’s worked for Grain Growers before we took it over. Jodie and Paige, out here, are troopers. We’ve got stores in Hermiston (which is our main location), in Prosser and in Othello. Those locations, if they were anywhere near to here, we’d move them there in a heartbeat because they’re excellent employees.”
Do not expect the Walla Walla store to relocate or reopen soon.
“At this point, if we can make the delivery route scenario work the way we’d like to, we probably won’t have a brick and mortar store here,” Crowther said. “Rental rates here, with all the wineries and everything else, per square foot are up too high.”