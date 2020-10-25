Chaundra Calhoon opened ZenSoul Yoga & Wellness Center at the corner of East Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt Street on June 1 and has since seen its effects on her clients.
Frustrated and mentally drained from the coronavirus pandemic, clients are transformed in hourlong sessions with a focus on physical and mental exercises.
The meditative and physical benefits of yoga and other forms of exercise are recommended by health experts as a way to bolster immune function, reduce feelings of stress, and meet recommended physical activity levels. But with pandemic restrictions, access to places that offer space and expertise has been limited, casting concern over the long-term health of the studios themselves.
“If there were ever a time people need yoga, 2020 is it,” Calhoon said. “Yoga is a form of meditation, self-acceptance. We do breathing work. We want you to talk to your central nervous system, be kind to yourself. If you can breathe, you can do yoga.
“You aren’t thinking about work, or all the stress that’s going on, or about your grocery list,” Calhoon said. “You’re just focused on what’s right in front of you. We’ve had people come into the studio all frazzled, but when they leave, they are calm and smiling.”
ZenSoul is one of two yoga studios that have opened in the pandemic.
The other is Kaleidoscope Studios at West Rose Street and Fourth Avenue, which is owned by Marika Tomkins — Calhoon’s longtime friend from their Pioneer Middle School days in the early ’90s — together with head trainer Britt Hodgen.
“We’re always hearing from students that this is the strongest they’ve ever been,” Tomkins said. “This is a powerful medium. Even before 2020, life was not always comfortable. There’s been this lack of control. Everything is speedy, and everyone is very busy. Yoga is a powerful way to bring you back to your body, your breathing.”
Tomkins and Calhoon opened their respective studios over the summer with the idea of soon hosting full and active classes — once COVID-19 had finished running its course through here.
Everything has been in place: spacious studios(complete with lighting and decorations to encourage a healthy state of mind and body), brand new equipment, staffs of knowledegable and enthusiastic instructors, websites and active social media outlets, not to mention schedules loaded with as many as seven different classes in a day.
The studios have had everything, except the big classes.
With limitations on fitness operations, the state allows no more than a handful of participants inside a room at any one particular time.
“It puts a cap on us being able to bring in people,” Tomkins said. “I can’t stand it when we have to turn people away. We want to pack the studio.”
At 1,200 square feet, Kaleidoscope Studios has the capacity to safely host about 40 people.
But yoga does require some personal space, and Tomkins envisions an ideal of about 15 students for an effective class.
It’s a transition from her previous classes. Before Kaleidoscope moved to its current location, Tomkins rented space at the YWCA, teaching as many as 25 people at one time.
Calhoon says more than 25 students could be present for a class in her building, though she would prefer 15-20 in order to better observe postures and make adjustments.
But more problems stem from the state restrictions, and it goes beyond students still forced to wear masks on their way in and out of a studio.
ZenSoul and Kaleidoscope estimate they each have about 100 regular students (Tomkins said, all together, about 800 people have been in at least one of their classes over the last year).
However, during the pandemic, only a handful of those 100 clients can get into a class, making pre-class registration a necessity.
Instead of simply suiting up and going to the studio, as in the past, students now must first find out if any of the few spots are available — and if they can, claim one.
It may seem simple in the computerized world, but it’s one more step in the process.
And for the operators, it’s another chore that students already busy with work or family might not have time to deal with.
“We don’t want to have to make sure you’re booked,” Tomkins said. “We don’t want to have to make sure you’re on our schedule.”
But they must.
And at this point, with depression and fatigue gripping so many in the unstable pandemic world, Walla Walla yoga studios will host any class, no matter how small.
“Sometimes, we might have only one student show up, but we still have that class,” Calhoon said.
Just getting their businesses up and running was already a challenge.
ZenSoul had its March 16 launch postponed for 10 weeks by Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide quarantine.
By the start of summer, the pandemic had already begun forcing shutdowns and closures, putting people out of work and jobs in jeopardy.
Calhoon could see ZenSoul playing a big role during the crisis.
“Our goal was for our yoga studio to feel like a big hug,” Calhoon said. “You could come here and feel warm and connected. This is an environment that encourages spiritual growth.
“That’s yoga’s appeal,” she said. “It brought me back when I had health issues and I was depressed.”
Tomkins received the keys to her building May 15, with Walla Walla County still only in Phase 1 of Inslee’s four-stage economic restart plan.
“People were amazed we were thinking of running a business there during a pandemic,” Tomkins said. “The place didn’t even have a bathroom. But we said, it’s now or never.”
The next six weeks, as the county shifted into Phase 2 and fitness studios were permitted to reopen, Kaleidoscope took shape in the face of numerous health restrictions and regulations.
Costs included an expensive air scrubber installed in the ventilation system, and disinfectants that must be applied to equipment after each use.
Doors finally opened July 26 to a studio filled with natural light and decorative plants.
Before its downtown opening, Kaleidoscope had managed to get by with instructors streaming class online. That laid the foundation for another way of reaching students.
“We’ve always filmed a lot of our workouts, but now we’re turning to this to help us survive the pandemic,” Tomkins said. “We’ve contracted a professional video team, and we’re working on a video format that we’re going to launch in November.”
Calhoon has mostly shied away from video classes, preferring the connection of live instruction, but ZenSoul does use Zoom to connect with younger clients.
Although both studios offer yoga, calling them competitors isn’t entirely accurate.
Tomkins says anyone can do yoga.
“Yoga has had this reputation of being something middle-aged women do, but we have a huge diversity,” Tomkins said. “Men and women, teens and people in their 50s and 60s, and any body type.
“This isn’t just about flexibility,” she said. “It’s about learning to be in your physical body, learning to move forward with your body.”
The pandemic has kept their businesses at modest profits, if any, but they are committed.
“We’re happy to be surviving in the pandemic,” Tomkins said.
Calhoon said: “We’ll keep pushing forward. We want people to know we’re here for them, we’re open. We’re going to be in this fog bowl all winter, but you can come into the studios to move your body and your mind. We’re taking all the precautions for COVID. This is a safe place.”