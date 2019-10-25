New owners will take the helm at Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods.
Nolan and Kathleen Lockwood, who have owned and operated the independent Southgate grocery store nearly 13 years, have said a local buyer has been identified.
The ownership transition, announced Thursday on social media, is slated to take place at Thanksgiving as the Lockwoods prepare for retirement. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Nolan Lockwood said the 35 employees of the business have all been notified of the identity of the new ownership. But that detail is being withheld publicly for the time being as the transition from corporation to limited liability company takes place.
“We’re excited that we found somebody that’s going to be local and in the community, and knows the store and its history here,” Nolan Lockwood said.
“It’s going to continue to be an independent grocery store in a field of giants.”
Staffing is expected to remain through changes that will come to reflect the needs of the community.
The store is rooted as a local tradition and has offered numerous features and services — from produce of local farmers to the now-shuttered post office and bill pay services. The latter have been a sign of the times in the hardship of localizing services in today’s business climate.
Thursday’s announcement, though, said a “steady growth plan” will consider the “ever-changing marketplace, the desires of families, the needs of the Walla Walla Valley, using the knowledge and expertise of the store’s current team members.”
The Lockwoods plan to continue to live in Walla Walla.
They came to the community in late 2006 to purchase the store from Gregg Loney, Dan Hagedorn and Ed Wilkinson. Before Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods, the business had been Loney’s Harvest Foods. But the local ownership goes much farther back.
Founded in the 1950s by brothers Francis, Daryl and Art Fleenor, the original store opened in Eastgate and was known as Fleenor’s.
They had a smaller neighborhood storefront in Eastgate a few doors west of the larger building they later constructed at 2028 Isaacs Ave. That spot is now home to Rite Aid.
In 1960, the family opened a second Fleenor’s at Southgate on the Second Avenue site of what became Harvest Foods.
Loney had shopped at the markets growing up and worked there before buying into the business in the 1980s. In 1986, the stores became known as Loney’s Super Foods. That changed in 1991 to reflect the association with the Harvest Foods advertising group.
The Eastgate store was closed in 1997, along with a Wenatchee location five or six years before that.
When the Lockwoods bought the business, it marked a return to the community for the Pendleton natives. In the early 1970s the couple came to Walla Walla for Nolan’s work with Albertsons.
The Lockwoods had been looking for a buyer in the last couple of years as they planned for retirement, he said.
“We knew we wanted somebody who was going to take care of our people, keep the store in the neighborhood, and we found that,” Lockwood said.