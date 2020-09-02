The reins at Walla Walla's longest running pet shop have been handed over to new keepers.
City Zoo Pet Center, 2304 Eastgate St., has been operated for 46 years by Ron Matthews, who has also been its sole owner since 2003.
On Tuesday, Matthews entrusted his established pet center and supply store and faithful customers to a young family eager to continue his legacy in the Walla Walla Valley.
David and Kelsey Newby are now the owners of the business after David Newby spent about seven years working under Matthews.
Kelsey Newby said Matthews filled a void for David Newby in recent years.
"Pretty much, to David, Ron is his dad," Kelsey Newby said. "David lost his dad quite a few years ago, and Ron kind of took that over for him.
"And when it was time for (Ron) to retire, the best chance of success for the store was to go ahead and make sure that we could buy it as a family and run it as a family-run business."
The discussion had been ongoing for a few years, Kelsey Newby said, but talks began to gain some traction this year.
"I'd kind of been grooming him for it," Matthews said of handing the store off to David Newby. "... Not only does he understand the business, he's gonna try to keep it somewhat the same while putting his own little touches on it."
The Newbys don't plan on making many changes. However, they are sniffing out some ideas, such as opening Sundays, adding house plants and stocking more pond plant varieties.
"Other than that, we're gonna keep a lot of the staples the same," Kelsey Newby said.
Matthews turned 75 on Tuesday. It was also 46 years to the day that he started City Zoo.
"It just happened that way," he said. "... I never thought that much about retirement anyway, to be honest with you."
Matthews said his insurance was up for renewal in September and the itch to do something else kept growing.
Now he's traded in his pond fish business for a free pass to fish on the weekends with his son-in-law.
"I've been doing quite a lot of fishing," Matthews said. "... Plus, plenty of honey-dos to do around the house. ... I don't sit much, I can tell you that."
"He's been in here almost every day for the last 46 years," Kelsey Newby said.
The Newbys also keep up their own "zoo" at home, including some small animal rehabilitation.
Kelsey Newby said reptile care — one of City Zoo's specialties — is starkly lacking in the region.
"A lot of people here don't have somewhere to take a reptile, so if they don't have somewhere to take a reptile and they wanna get rid of it, what's gonna happen to it?"
The care and compassion the Newbys share for their animals at home they wish to extend to other pets as well as they continue City Zoo Pet Center.
Matthews said although the business may be getting long in the tooth, he is confident the Newbys will add some fresh life to the place while keeping a familiar feel for the Walla Walla mainstay.
"I hope people realize they've got a good crew in there," Matthews said. "... I've been really blessed all those years to have those customers. People in Walla Walla — if you treat them right — you'll find we've got a lot of good people in this town."