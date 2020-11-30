The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is dialing in on a new gift service.
The Gift Local Gift Line is an answer for how to support independent local businesses with a little help from those who know them best.
How it works: Users text, call or email the nonprofit foundation and tell the person on the other line about who they’re buying for. Users provide a budget for the purchase, and receive back three suggestions for items at downtown businesses, said Kathryn Witherington, the foundation’s executive director.
If the ideas have appeal, the user can either contact the business directly, or the foundation will arrange the purchase, down to gift wrapping and local delivery.
The idea, launched a week ago, was born from consumer requests to the organization for a master list of local businesses they could support at a time that pandemic-related limits on retail occupancy may drive more traffic online.
But that’s not exactly how people shop, Witherington said.
“They shop when it’s easy and fun. Right now, online shopping is easy and because of that so many dollars leave our community,” she said.
Her goal is to cut down on time people spend browsing gift lists online and go straight to personalized recommendations that can be found locally.
“Not everyone wants to browse the shops this year, but they don’t need to. We’ve done it for them all year, and are ready to make holidays easy.”
Among the first to use the service last week was a person looking for a gift with a $25 budget. The recommendations: bath bombs from Midnight Oil, a headband from Shift or a 2021 bullet journal from Book & Game Co.
The concept has drawn sponsorship from communications company Inland Cellular. In addition to using a phone line for the service, the sponsorship covers the costs of gift wrapping materials.
The investment from the foundation costs nothing but time.
But what it could give back to the local economy could be significant by keeping local dollars circulating, Witherington said.
The National Retail Federation reported last week a 36.7% increase in commerce sales from the third quarter of 2019 to the same period this year. That online spending includes sites operated by brick-and-mortar retailers.
The retail organization predicts online and other non-store sales will increase anywhere from 20% to 30% for November and December, to $202.5 billion to $218.4 billion.
Spending during the final two months of the year is expected to increase from 3.6% to 5.2% over the same period in 2019 for a total ranging from $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion.
Locally, as retailers continue to rebound from lost sales last spring during the COVID-19 closures of businesses deemed nonessential and limits on travel and tourism, they’ve also invested more money to meet health and safety requirements, including personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
The new gift line will cost the foundation in virtually nothing but time.
Gift suggestions can be made for a budget of $0, Witherington said — “we’ll suggest the best walking tour you’ve ever seen,” the promotion described.
Depending on the response, the gift line could become a permanent feature for the foundation.
If it doesn’t take off, there will be no loss.
“But if it succeeds, even in just reminding people that gifting local is an option, then it’s a low amount of effort for a potentially big return,” Witherington said.