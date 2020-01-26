New contract in place with nurses at Providence St. Mary

A new contract has been ratified by nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 21, Providence St. Mary Medical Center announced Saturday.
The 300 nurses represented at the hospital voted Thursday and Friday.
The new contract covers January 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022, St. Mary said.
Providence said the agreement maintains the operation’s “high standards for caregiver compensation and benefits.”
Chief Nursing Officer Yvonne Strader said the challenge through negotiations and even on the cusp of a strike at one point was met with continued professionalism from staff with a focus on care and service to patients.
“It seems appropriate that a new contract with our nurses is approved on the eve of Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s 140th anniversary,” she said. “ It is new start, a time we reflect on our past, and look toward our future serving this community.”