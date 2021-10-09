New businesses and stores have continued sprouting here around the Walla Walla Valley this year.
Runway Market and Sparkling Wine Bar opened Aug. 5 in the Walla Walla Regional Airport business district, serving local sparkling wines and lunches while offering to-go picnic boxes, snacks and gifts.
Out West Trading Co opened its Walla Walla location June 23 downtown on Main Street, retailing apparel and gifts unique to this area and the Pacific Northwest.
Downtown this year has also seen the opening of Karaoke Palace, on South Colville Street, as well as Foodscape, on North Colville, where folks can shop for provisions assisted by the dedicated staff.
The new Holden Hearts clothing shop in Milton-Freewater, on Northeast Sixth Avenue, isn’t necessarily a new business, but owner and Milton-Freewater native Emily Holden recently opened doors to her store front after nearly five years of going about it through online sales and pop-up booths.
Meanwhile, a new tasting room has opened at Los Rocosos Vineyards, another already established business in Milton-Freewater.
Los Rocosos had originally planned to open its tasting room the spring of 2020, but like much of the business world, little could happen with the outbreak of COVID-19.
Nine businesses in downtown Walla Walla closed permanently during 2020, according to Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington.
But the number of new businesses in 2021 has far exceeded the contraction, with 14 places in downtown Walla Walla already open by late March. Several of them are food businesses, like Pasagna to Go, Boule & Chain and Juice Bliss.
Foodscape opened around that time, but its small staff kept owner Hannah MacDonald reluctant to draw too much attention.
This year now in its final quarter, Foodscape has made a nice niche for itself off Main Street.
“The best way to get a feel for our shop is to head to our online store and see all that we have to offer,” said MacDonald, who also founded Brasserie Four on Main. “Every Monday night at 6 p.m. our site goes live for the week with all the new things we’re bringing in and preparing each week.
“Good idea to subscribe to our newsletter (foodscapeww.com) to hear about our weekly offerings. Best to get your order in before by Wednesday morning. Then we prepare and pack all orders for pick up Thursday or Friday.”
The positive upswing has continued, more recently with retail operations ahead of the approaching holiday season.
Out West Trading Co, already with locations in Whitefish, Montana, as well as Sun Valley, Idaho, and Sandpoint, Idaho, opened its Main Street shop here for locals and tourists looking to show off their Walla Walla and regional pride.
In addition to outdoor gear, Out West Trading Co also has throwback vintage sports apparel, including the Seattle SuperSonics.
“Walla Walla is such a great place to live and visit, and that’s what attracted us,” owner Jamie Munson said. “Our approach was to find unique apparel and gifts not currently represented in Walla Walla in order to broaden the options for everyone.”
The early reception has been promising.
“Business has been solid,” Munson said, “and it’s fun to hear from so many customers, ‘Finally, Walla Walla needed a shop like this.’”
The economic resurgence goes on outside downtown Walla Walla.
Holden Hearts opened its store, stated owner Emily Holden, because the lack of gift and clothing options in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, had long been taking local dollars to other cities.
She partners with vendors across the country to offer a variety of products that can be purchased from the Oregon shop.
Online shopping remains, and purchases can still be shipped directly to the customer or picked up at the store, but Holden saw the need for the comforting, in-person sales option.
“The model provides the best of both worlds for customers who get access to a huge variety of products, but still get the benefit of small shop service,” she said.
Runway Market also sells a little retail with caps, candles and napkins bearing goofy slogans.
But the idea behind Runway Market has been lunch and bubbles.
Wines from local vineyards such as Canoe Ridge, Browne, Isenhower and Castillo de Feliciana are offered next to a menu listing pizzas, paninis, dogs and brats.
Those in a hurry can also get a boxed lunch of salami, cheese, olives, nuts and dried fruit.
It didn’t take long for customers to start pouring in.
“You know what? It’s been great,” owner Cathy Bay said. “It really has. It’s been amazing because we’re right next to Quirk Brewing, and we do kind of a grab-and-go food, sparkling wine bar and a lot of gifts. So we’re getting a lot of the (airport district) employees out here during the week, and then we get more of the sparkling wine tasters over the weekend.”
