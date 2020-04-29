Two people were added to the Washington Winegrowers Association board of directors during the association's annual meeting in Kennewick last month, according to a news release.
New member Becca de Kleine, of Prosser, is general manager and wine-making director at Four Feathers Wine Estates in Prosser.
Also newly added is Carrie Arredondo, of Quincy, Wash. She is the manager of marketing, branding and events at Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy.
Also on the board Shane Collins was elected chair of the board. Collins, from Chelan, is winemaker at Rocky Pond Winery. Dustin Tobin, of Prosser, vineyard manager at Precept Wine Brands, which manages several Walla Walla-based wineries, was elected vice chair. Jeff Andrews, of Coyote Canyon Vineyards in Prosser, was re-elected secretary/treasurer.
The remaining board includes: Patrick Rawn of Two Mountain Winery, Zillah; James Mantone of Syncline Wines, Lyle; Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards, Benton City; Mike Means of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Paterson; John Derrick of Mercer Canyons, Prosser; and Steele Brown of Golden West Vineyards, Royal City.
Aside from Tobin at Precept Wine Brands, no other Walla Walla Valley wineries are currently represented on the board.