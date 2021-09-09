"Walla Walla: A town so nice we got vaccinated twice."
That's the tagline and the goal of the COVID-19 vaccine lottery created by a number of Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, organizations and healthcare partners.
The lottery, announced at the end of August, is an effort to increase vaccination rates in the Walla Walla community with a pot made sweet by donations from area businesses, said Kyle Tarbet, chamber president.
The vaccine lottery campaign runs Sept. 14-Oct. 31. Anyone vaccinated now or who gets vaccinated in that time frame is eligible to enter for drawings of $1,000.
At least 15 such prizes will be awarded, Tarbet said.
An early bird drawing is scheduled for Oct. 1, with primary drawings on Nov. 1.
To learn more about the lottery go to ubne.ws/vaxlottery.
