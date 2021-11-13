Thousands of Walla Walla Valley homes and businesses will begin seeing their natural gas bills jump nearly 18% starting in November as winter approaches.
For the average residential customer of Cascade Natural Gas, which is based in Kennewick and serves 13,000 in Walla Walla and College Place, that could mean nearly $10 more per month.
The price increase results from supply and demand, according to Cascade spokesman Mark Hanson, and it’s impacting the whole country.
Production of natural gas slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, though less was used during the 2020 recession.
But now, with the economy recovering and the chilly season on its way, fuel is still not yet available in enough quantities.
“Kind of like everything with what’s going on in the supply chain,” Hanson said. “As we came out of COVID, or out of the heart of COVID, demand just increased in so many areas much faster than anticipated, and supply has not kept up.”
Wholesale gas prices have more than doubled nationwide over the last year, The Associated Press reported Oct. 1, adding that the escalating costs coincide with more fuel now being used.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) announced Oct. 28 that all four of the state’s natural gas suppliers (including Cascade) would have higher rates starting Nov. 1.
“Production of natural gas has slowed while demand has increased,” the UTC explained. However, it was also noted that “companies pass the cost of gas purchases on to customers. Companies do not profit from or lose money on gas purchases.”
Hanson insisted Cascade isn’t squeezing its customers to make a buck.
“Whatever the company pays for that natural gas, that’s what the customer pays,” Hanson said. “Even though it’s a straight pass through, it doesn’t mean we’re not working hard to get the best price we can for our customers.”
Still, the Cascade bills show the state’s biggest increase by far at 17.57% — or $9.85 per month for a typical customer using 56 therms.
Northwest Natural, serving southwest Washington from its Portland base, is next at 10.78% or $6.33 more per month on average while Avista, in Spokane, climbed 9.98% or $5.81 and Puget Sound Energy saw an increase of 5.83%.
“The variation in gas rates among Washington’s investor-owned utilities is due to regional differences in monthly residential usage,” the UTC stated, along with “supply sources, conservation and energy efficiency programs, low-income program costs, and company gas purchasing practices.”
Cascade notified is customers of the likely rate change in a September, stating that the company was forced to request the increase in order to offset its operating expenses: “Gas costs are a straight pass through of costs, where Cascade does not earn a profit on these costs.”
But customers are not left adrift.
The UTC encourages any household or business concerned with their ability to manage bill this winter to contact their respective company about payment plans and financial assistance programs. They can also offer ways to cut costs through utility conservation and weatherization.
Cascade will not cut services to any customer, Hanson said, if they ask for help.
“We can guide them to what would work best for them for the type of assistance that may be available,” Hanson said. “We can work out payment plans. As long as a customer is actively working with us, and we come to an agreement on a payment plan, and they’re following that, then they can have no concern about being shut off.”
The Blue Mountain Action Council, on East Cherry Street, also offers assistance.
“All rate case hikes are a concern for us and our low-income households,” BMAC marketing director Tracy Parmer said.
BMAC has Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program that helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling a one-time benefit payment, Washington Energy Assistance Fund is available for clients with a Cascade Natural Gas bill in their name, and the Winter Help Program created by Cascade Natural Gas for its own customers with a once-a-year credit to their accounts.
“Please call us,” BMAC energy assistance program director Sylvia Schaefer said. “Call sooner than later so we can get you in our system and see how we can help you. Any neighbors who may be behind on a bill, please don’t wait. The sooner you take action, the better off it will be for everyone.”
