WAITSBURG — Nancy’s Dream Garden Center is open all year, even as temperatures outside dip during the fall with winter on its way.
It’s a store that changes with the seasons.
“Last year, the only day we weren’t open was Christmas Day,” co-owner Janet Lawrence said. “During the fall, we sell pumpkins. When it’s winter, we sell Christmas trees. Winter is also when we sell more indoor plants.”
The sale of trees and shrubs picks up this time of year, co-owner Mark Leroue said.
Nancy’s Dream Gardening Center — only a block off Main Street, now at the corner of Second and Warren — is literally a dream come true.
Lawrence’s mother, the late Nancy Aronson, was an avid gardener here who had long wanted to open a store of her own.
Aronson passed away in 2018 at the age of 68 without ever seeing her dream come to fruition.
But a year later, the weekend of Mother’s Day, Lawrence and her brother Douglas Biolo — together with her son Mark Laroue — opened Nancy’s Dream Garden Center.
“I think she’d cry a little bit,” Lawrence said.
Of course, Nancy’s kids know gardening.
“We had a lot of gardens,” Lawrence said. “We were a gardening community.”
Her brother, too, picked up the trade.
“I was already a big fan of the outdoors so gardening came easier to me,” Biolo said. “I moved away after high school here, and then I came back when mom passed away to start her gardening store.
“It feels natural.”
Nancy’s Dream Garden Center got off to a modest beginning, its first year of business confined to a small lot on Second Street.
Plans were soon in place for a move, and two weeks ago — after Lawrence and Biolo had purchased and cleared out a roomier lot that ran along State Route 124 — Nancy’s Dream Garden Center took home at its current location, 124 Warren Street.
The store went from one greenhouse to three, parking now accommodates large trucks and semis, and still much space is available for Lawrence and Biolo to continue expanding their operation.
“The biggest help has been this space,” Lawrence said. “We can carry a lot more, and it’s a lot better being closer to downtown. Now, it’s easier for us to get even more involved in the community.”
What would Nancy say if she could see her store now?
“I don’t think she’d know what to say,” Biolo said. “(Mom) expected it would be outdoors with a greenhouse; we’ve made it bigger and better.”
The space has enabled Nancy’s Dream Garden Center to increase its inventory.
“We can carry trees and shrubs, pond plants, which we couldn’t do last year,” Lawrence said.
Nancy’s Dream Garden Center will soon begin playing its part in the annual Schulke Family Fundraiser, which over the last 12 years has sold pumpkins around the Walla Walla Valley each October to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The Schulkes, of Walla Walla, lost their son Cooper at age 7 to a brain tumor in 2002 and credit the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle for supporting them during his treatments.
One of several other businesses in the Valley selling pumpkins for the Schulke Family Fundraiser, Nancy’s Dream Garden Center looks to take advantage of its new location.
Visibility has been a major boon.
“Business has been really good,” Biolo said. “This whole year’s been better than last year, and we’re expanding.
“It’s great that you can see us now from Main Street,” Doug said. “We’re right there. ”
And they say they are far from done.
“We want to make this a destination; not just a store,” Lawrence said. “We have the room to make a sitting area with benches where you can come to relax.”
State Route 124 has already brought in truckers, and cyclists could soon join them.
“We’re going to have a place for them to take a break and cool down. They might need to do some light maintenance, and we’ll have the tools available. Maybe they have a flat. This could be the place to fix it,” she said.
At its heart, Nancy’s Dream Garden Center is for growing new life.
“There is a pretty good-sized gardening community around here,” Janet said. “There’s a gardening club. It has been very supportive of us, and we’re getting customers from Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities, Lewiston.”
During stressful times like the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people have taken to gardening.
“Having your hands in the dirt is healthy,” Biolo said with a laugh. “People are planting things more than they would in the past. What else can you do right now? People with gardens tend to spend a lot more time outdoors, and it’s relaxing.”