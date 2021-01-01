Dozens upon dozens of businesses from Columbia and Walla Walla counties have been tabbed to receive relief grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce in response to financial loss caused by pandemic shutdowns during 2020.
Locally, so far, a wide range of businesses from bakeries to boutiques were beneficiaries of the relief.
According to a release from the state department, more than 7,800 small businesses in Washington have been awarded Working Washington grants, totaling $100 million.
The announcement followed the third round of Working Washington grants. The grant rounds have been rolled out gradually in concurrence with Gov. Jay Inslee's extensions of restrictions for many businesses in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The economic impacts of the pandemic are felt far and wide, there’s no doubt," said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in the release. "And while some industries have been able to pivot their operations and continue to bring in enough revenue to stay afloat, those options aren’t available for many others."
This is the third round of Working Washington grants, this time given in amounts of $12,500 and $4,500 for businesses that already received a "resiliency grant" earlier in the year, the release noted.
Specific industries were highlighted in the release with a graph showing the shocking spread between the taxable income of certain industries year over year.
While some industries in the state had boosts in taxable earnings, others had dramatic plummets.
Retail trade increased 10%, and the financial industry — including real estate and insurance — jumped 17%.
On the other end, manufacturing was down 22%, and the leisure and hospitality industry was down a whopping 32%. Most of the grant dollars were focused on leisure and hospitality, according to the release.
Other hard hit industries included educational services and transportation.
The largest share of grants — more than half — went to full-service restaurants, Commerce reported. The goal was to target restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment centers such as theaters.
Local recipients for the first two rounds of grants are listed with this story. Round 3 recipients were not available yet on the Commerce website.