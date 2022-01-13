This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a clarification.
After almost 17 years at the helm, Dan Givens has retired, and the longtime local favorite Mr. Ed’s Restaurant closed its doors for the very last time on Sunday, Jan. 9.
The news came as a disappointment to the well-known, family-style restaurant’s many fans, who frequented its booths and bustling environment for American food classics such as hamburgers, sandwiches, bacon, eggs and other comfort staples.
“My family and I have been blessed to experience an incredibly loyal and gracious customer base. I’m honored by the support Walla Walla has given us,” Givens said on the restaurant’s Facebook page in his public announcement on the closure.
“There are not enough positive words to describe the staff we currently have or the many people who have been with us over the years. Even describing the staff as family doesn’t do justice to our group.”
Givens could not be reached for immediate comment as he scrambles to close up shop.
“Please do as they ask when someone passes away, give us time to deal with things the way we need to,” he wrote on Facebook.
Mr. Ed’s survived many challenges through the years, including a bank-breaking pandemic that strained even the hardiest in the industry and struggled to cope with a 2009 fire that ravaged its building, almost causing the restaurant to shut down.
Marking the end of an era
Built in the 1970s as an A&W restaurant, the eatery was purchased by Ed and Norma Volkman and Mr. Ed’s was born.
In 2005, Givens took ownership of the restaurant with then co-owner Craig Potter, maintaining a menu built around staple American dishes.
Four years later, an early morning kitchen fire caused over $175,000 in damages.
Before the tragedy, the restaurant was known for its collection of American memorabilia that was big on Elvis and drag racing.
“Elvis himself appears to be alive but soot covered; most everything else is gone,” Potter said in a 2009 interview with the U-B.
“We had a lot of photographs of people’s collectible cars lining the ceiling of the restaurant. There might be a half dozen of those that are salvageable,” he said, pointing out that numerous irreplaceable photos collected over the years were lost.
Among the photos damaged was a picture of Ed and Norma Volkman.
Though charred and blackened by smoke, the photo barely survived the fire and was hung at the front of the restaurant to honor the establishment’s history and the couple, who then still frequented the restaurant as Sunday regulars.
As most of the memorabilia was damaged beyond repair, the walls were then adorned with photos of the restaurant’s most precious commodity — its customers.
Saying goodbye
A group of longtime fans met in the parking lot next to the Walla Walla Daily Grind on Sunday, Jan. 9, for a farewell classic car cruise to Mr. Ed’s, showing support for the business on its last day.
“We wanted to say goodbye to a local icon,” said organizer Levi Comstock.
The restaurant also saw an outpouring of support on its Facebook page, where the owners kept the public updated on the change while working behind the scenes to liquidate the assets of the restaurant. Some of the comments read:
“End of an era, my friend.”
“We will miss our Sunday breakfasts...especially Steve...#6 please, hash browns, eggs over easy, patty sausage and white toast, and coffee.”
“You should all be proud of the business that has contributed so much to our community.”
“Walla Walla’s OLDEST and BEST RESTAURANT!”
What’s next for Mr. Ed’s?
Macon Brothers Auctioneers will be liquidating the contents of the building and storage buildings between now and February. While Givens said he is under contract not to disclose what will become of the building or property, he did signal he hopes to use his newfound time to go fishing.
“I hope to see you out fishing as I hope to do a lot of it,” he wrote.
