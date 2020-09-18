About $175,000 will be available as grants in up to $2,500 increments to help small businesses with COVID-19 response and recovery, the Port of Walla Walla has announced.
Another $10,000 on top of that will be allocated in grants up to $2,500 each to support nonprofit business service organizations, such as chambers of commerce, direct marketing organizations and tourism bureaus.
Applications for the Working Washington Small Business Grants 2.0 program will be accepted by the Port starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The money comes through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act via the Washington State Department of Commerce.
As the associate economic development organization for Walla Walla County, the Port will administer the grants locally, as it did with a first round of grants earlier this year.
The money is intended to help prevent business closures due to the pandemic.
To meet eligibility requirements, applicants must have a business in Walla Walla County before Jan. 1, 2020, and with two to 20 employees. They must also be in compliance with state Department of Labor & Industries laws. Those who received a Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant earlier this year are not eligible.
Applications for the program can be found on the Port of Walla Walla’s website, portwallawalla.com. To be considered in the first round, applications must be returned either electronically or to the Port office drop box by 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Applications will be accepted for possible future rounds until funds are exhausted.