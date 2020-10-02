Business grants and financial aid remain for retailers in the city of Walla Walla and the surrounding county struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday was the deadline to apply through the Port of Walla Walla for a Working Washington 2.0 grant, but Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kyle Tarbet invited local businesses to learn about funding opportunities still possible.
In a COVID-19 Business Resource Town Hall conducted online Thursday afternoon, Walla Walla County commissioner Todd Kimball explained that his staff is preparing to make a great deal of funding available next week.
Grants could go as high as $10,000.
“At this point, we have $500,000 allocated to our small business grant application process,” Kimball said.
“We are still working with the Port on the fine details, of dates, and who does what, but our expectation is that sometime next week — hopefully Tuesday, but no guarantees on that. We will be putting out a press release when things are finalized.”
Funding must go towards business costs, Kimball said, not supplementing lost revenue.
“If you have a rent expense, a utility expense or a continuing business expense, those would qualify,” Kimball explained.
Kimball said he understood, after more than six months of uncertainty and paperwork, that people are almost fed up with filling out forms.
“There will be an application process, a very simple application,” Kimball said. “I’m looking at it here. It’s only six questions, and they’re pretty simple. That was one of my goals. Make it easy.”
Kimball added that county grants will be broader than what was allowed in the past.
Where as the Port limited its grants to small businesses with between 2-20 employees, Kimball explained, the county will go from 0-50.
Further details, including dates of employment, are still to be determined by the county, but Kimball noted that “any and all” nonprofit organizations will also be eligible for funding.
The county is prepared to get money in the hands of businesses that need it.
“I would expect funds to be distributed within the month,” Kimball said. “I mean, within a month of when you apply. The turnaround will be very quick.”
Still more financial help could be on its way.
“This is going to be just the first installment ... between now and the end of our period, which is Nov. 30,” Kimball said. “Once we get closer to our deadline, if we’re seeing we’re not going to quite spend it all, we’re going to find a business to help, and we’re going to allocate the funds to that.”
Walla Walla County commissioners look to only continue supporting local businesses.
“We’ve been working with these CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funds for several months now, but you need to allocate and take care of the county first and then see what you have left,” Kimball said. “It’s been really important for me, from the beginning of this to carve out some funds for small businesses.”
Tarbet, with the Chamber, then turned attention to Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, who discussed a similar application process for the city’s latest round of federal coronavirus funding.
“The city’s CARES funding that was allocated to us for this next round was roughly just over $500,000, and of that, the city has set aside $250,000 for small business grants,” Chamberlain said. “Our eligibility criteria is very similar to the county’s. We’re trying to not have this process be overly confusing.”
As with the county's grants, businesses can have between 0-50 employees. The difference is that the businesses must be within the city limits.
“We’ll be asking for your city business license number,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain described the application as a simple, one-page form online that would be on the city’s website, wallawallawa.gov.
The city hopes to open applications Tuesday, with the deadline seven days later.
Applications will be reviewed by a finance committee consisting of three City Council members and two Chamber representatives, with “kind of a scoring criteria that committee will follow and kind of review and rank those applications,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain stressed the importance of funds being spent soon.
“Our goal is to have grant award letters out around Oct. 21ish, kind of in that time frame, because the CARES dollars do have a spending time frame of Nov. 30,” Chamberlain said. “Our goal is to get the grants out just as quickly as we can.”
The city and county applications may seem redundant from the brief comments shared by Kimball and Chamberlain, but they have enough differences to warrant separate forms.
“We tried really hard to make it so that we could have one application for the city and the county, but there’s just enough differences in those two requests that we couldn’t get it done,” Kimball said. “It’s disappointing ... but unfortunately, that’s where we ended up.
“Just so you know, the city and the county are working together to make sure as many people as can be helped are.”
Chamberlain agreed.
“We’re coordinating our efforts to reach the broadest group of people we can,” Chamberlain said.
Tarbet commended city and county officials for their work in trying to alleviate the stress that can come with filling out applications and awaiting approval, and Kimball also noted the Port.
“The Port of Walla Walla does this free of charge to the county,” Kimbal said. “They could be take an admin fee of $20,000-50,000 on this money, and they have donated their time and efforts to do this for nothing. I know the country and several businesses will appreciate that, and I encourage you to reach out to the Port, and thank them personally.”
