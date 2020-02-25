Milton-Freewater volunteers celebrated in 'Rockin' '20s' style

MILTON-FREEWATER — Volunteerism that’s been on a roll was the focus last Friday of a “Rockin’ in the ’20s”-themed celebration during the 72nd annual Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet.
The Fifth Avenue Community Building was dressed as a speakeasy for a night that honors volunteers who make the community a better place to live.
Top awards for the night went to Jim Goodenough and Susie Ellis, named Man and Woman of the Year, respectively.
Goodenough, nominated by Rick Rambo, spent a career as an educator, counselor and principal and continues his work with vulnerable youth through the Danner Farms mentorship program he and his wife created at their property.
The program offers mentorship to boys without an involved father in their lives, Rambo explained in his nomination letter.
“There is not a local program that makes a bigger impact on its participants, or a man more deserving than Jim Goodenough for Milton-Freewater Man of the Year,” he wrote.
Woman of the Year Ellis, an Athena native who has lived in Milton-Freewater nearly four decades, was similarly lauded for her work with youth.
Her work started when her two sons were in school and she spent time a a para professional. As they went through school, her roles grew — cheerleading coach, Varsity Club director, assistant athletic director, board positions for Little League and Junior Show and many more.
The Man and Woman of the Year awards recognize those who are at least 45 and who are actively involved through local clubs or organizations.
The annual banquet packs the Community Building each year in a community wide celebration of some of its biggest contributors.
This year’s other winners and their categories include the following.
- Youth of the Year: Marcellus Brinkley. The award recognizes a high school student involved in the Milton-Freewater community.
- Educator of the Year: Joyce Plyter. The award recognizes a teacher who excels in the classroom as an outstanding model for students and making a significant impact on student performance and achievement. For this award, educators must have taught in the local school system at least three years.
- Agriculturalist of the Year: Tom and Ray Williams. The award recognizes a person or people interested in the advancement of Milton-Freewater’s agricultural community, involved in one way or another and active at least five years.
- Business of the Year: Super Milton Market. The award honors business excellence and a commitment to community. Winners help bolster the community and exhibit strong ethical business practices, successful marketing and promotions, stimulating employee growth and development, high customer satisfaction and quality of service.
- Golden Pioneer: Dean Beamer, Wanda Dombrosky and Virginia Pease. The award recognizes a retired person or people who over a lifetime have made special efforts to be involved in the community and make it a place people can be proud to live.
- Junior Citizen of the Year: Amber Clark. The award recognizes someone 20-45 years old who has made a special effort to be involved through local clubs, organizations or schools.