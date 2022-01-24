MILTON-FREEWATER — Interest in wine processing is gaining momentum here with construction well underway to expand the already massive Watermill building, on East Broadway Avenue, providing new winemakers with a facility they could use to get started.
The building currently stretches about 100,000 square feet and is shared by Watermill Winery and five other small wine businesses. Expansion will add about 65% more room and the potential for a bigger wine-making hub.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall reports she has already received more applications for liquor licenses in anticipation of the Watermill expansion.
Watermill winemaker Andrew Brown stated Thursday, Jan. 20, that the project is about 70% complete.
“What we’re looking at is servicing people who want to be in the wine industry, in ways that aren’t provided in Milton-Freewater at this time,” Brown said.
“Basically, that’s full service wine production from receiving to packaging and everything in the middle, which includes fermentation, analysis, aging wine and barrel.”
Wine processing may not be new to the Walla Walla Valley, which was designated an American Viticultural Area in 1984 and is now home to about 120 wineries in both Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon.
But nestled within its 502 square miles is the relatively young and tiny The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.
It’s less than 6 square miles and already has 33 wine-growing members since becoming its own AVA in 2015.
The number of members keeps going up.
“It’s a very desirable location because it’s very distinctive,” Walla Walla Valley Wine Executive Director Robert Hansen said. “The grapes they grow there have very noticeable and recognizable traits, and there’s very savory wine qualities that come from the stones of that region.
“I think it’s desirable due to its uniqueness.”
The Brown family has long been preparing for wine processing to catch on around Milton-Freewater.
Watermill was founded in 2005, not long after the Browns planted their first vineyard. That followed more than a century of family farming and commercial apple growing.
“It’s been desired by the industry for a long time,” Andrew Brown said.
“I think you’re starting to see more consumer interest in the wines that are produced out of the region, so now it’s a little more possible for wineries to put a stake in the ground and produce wines that are recognized.”
More wine business would mean an increase in competition, but Watermill likes the idea.
“The more the merrier, that’s what I say,” Brown stated.
“Honestly it’s been something for my family, and for our business, that we’ve hoped for over the past 15 years, to really have a core of winery facilities and tasting rooms that helps drive the industry on our side of the Valley.”
Interest in the Watermill facility, according to Brown, has already come from winemakers in Walla Walla as well as other parts of Oregon and Washington, and even as far south as California.
“We’re set up as to host alternating proprietors,” Brown said.
“Basically what that means is that people who have existing winery licenses in the state of Oregon, or people who want to have a winery license in the state of Oregon, can actually share our space legally. There’s some advantages to that, that would make it make it better business strategy.
“What our facility allows is for startups to basically get licensing without the infrastructure costs of setting up a facility or building.”
Along with increased wine production interest in Milton-Freewater comes preparations to enhance the experience of consumers.
Tasting rooms would help bring in more tourism dollars, much like Walla Walla has generated from its downtown plaza.
Watermill is expected to unveil an upgraded patio at the winery this spring, with the addition of food service as well as the return of live music.
Across the street from the Watermill Winery is scheduled to be a new Los Rocosos tasting room, with preparations for an opening this spring.
And more continues to develop for Milton-Freewater wines, according to the city manager, who is excited about the possibilities.
“It means notoriety, quite frankly,” Hall said.
“I think it’ll eventually be a huge draw. We’re already seeing increases in the numbers of businesses that are coming here with liquor license applications because of that facility. Obviously more jobs, more money at the economy. Always a good thing.”
