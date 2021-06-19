For the first time in many years, Milton-Freewater is seeing an influx of businesses applying for land-approval in the town. The city of Milton-Freewater reported a total of 212 businesses in the town in 2020.
Columbia St. is home to many of Milton-Freewater’s big businesses including Dutch Bros Coffee, Safeway, and Papa Murphy’s. Recently joining this stretch is Dollar General, and plans for opening a new location of Taqueria Mi Pueblito and Taco Bell on this street are also underway.
Dollar General
Construction for a new Dollar General store at 45 S. Columbia St. began in January 2021. The business employed 6-10 new hires at its opening in mid-May. Dollar General sells food, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, houseware, and seasonal items.
Taqueria Mi Pueblito
The local chain Taqueria Mi Pueblito has applied for a business license to expand to a new location at 105 N. Columbia St. The chain has two other locations, both in Walla Walla. This building has been vacant for 15 years after the closing of a Burger King on the lot.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is undergoing a conditional use permit process for a brand new building at 124 S. Columbia St. This lot has sat vacant and has served as a parking lot for at least the past 30 years. At the June 7 Milton-Freewater Planning Commission, Taco Bell sought a conditional-use permit for a drive-through that was approved during the hearing.
Looking ahead
If this trend continues, more businesses could be locating to Milton-Freewater in the near future. According to the Population Research Center at Portland State University, within the urban growth boundary, the forecasted population of Milton-Freewater is expected to grow to about 7,441 in 2025 to 7,633 in 2030, and eventually 8,032 in 2040. With a predicted influx in population, Milton-Freewater could be growing and experience an advent of new businesses.