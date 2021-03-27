MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance invites local entrepreneurs to Small Business Day, an online conference April 13 hosted by Main Street America.
To support small business owners facing challenges in the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will offer marketing strategies, informational resources and workshops with retail experts.
Registration for small business owners costs $25, but the local Downtown Alliance will pay that fee for the first 20 Milton-Freewater business owners who ask to attend.
For more information, call Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance Executive Director Julie Culjak at 541-969-4485.