MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Effective Dec. 10, the Community Bank branch in Milton-Freewater will be permanently closed and its operations consolidated with the College Place location at 1288 Southeast Commercial Drive, company officials said.
Clients will not have to perform any action during this transition, the announcement continued, unless they have a safe deposit box held at the Milton-Freewater branch location.
All other services will continue uninterrupted.
Account number(s) will not change; customers may continue to use debit/credit cards, online banking, the mobile app, and to write checks as usual.
Community Bank is headquartered in Joseph, Oregon, with certain administrative services at the College Place branch.
