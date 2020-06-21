The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in May.
Serenity Point Counseling
410 S. Wilbur Ave.
$150,000 - Tenant improvements
Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction
Marcus Whitman Hotel Y Conference Center
6 W. Rose St.
$220,000 - Structural alterations for elevator renovation
Contractor: Chervenell Construction Co.
101 W. Poplar LLC
206 S. Third Ave.
$51,000 - Tenant improvement for Edwar Jones
Contractor: Dedication Construction Management
Denny Building Partnership
109 S. Second Ave.
$35,000 - Tenant improvements for Edward Jones
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group
Walla Walla School District
450 Bridge St.
$25,000 - Install eight modular classrooms, a modular bathroom and a multipurpose fabric structure at Pioneer Middle School
Port of Walla Walla
1164 Dell Ave.
$26,543 - Tenant improvement - construct a new office space within the warehouse
Contractor: Mountain States Construction
Emilio A. Sandoval
237 Barista Drive
$370,102.60 - Construct a 2,620-square-foot residence with 683-square-foot garage, 182-square-foot porch and 221-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Blue Mountain Builders LLC
Richard & Maria Fondahn
836 Wallowa Drive
Construct a 3,460-square-foot residence with 1,200-square-foot garage, 441-square0foot covered porch and 393-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: RTL Construction & Design
Mike & Lisa Braddock
151 Coyote Ridge Drive
$414,029.21 - Construct a 1,858-square-foot residence with 728-square-foot garage, 123-square-foot covered porch and 1,089-square-foot basement
Contractor: Maddocks Construction Co.
Alan Ashmore Construction
417 Wellington Ave.
$2,377,110 - Construct a mini-storage complex
Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction
City Sanitation Department
414 Landfill Road
$20,865.60 - Placement of a 432-square-foot pre-fabricated structure to be used as a pump house
Little Theatre of Walla Walla
1130 E. Sumach St.
$78,000 - Fire sprinklers
Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in May.
Hayden Homes LLC
Homestead Acres Phase 3
$450,000 - grading permit
Contractor: Sharpe & Preszler Consturction Co. Inc.
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in May.
Phavong Khampheng & Ben Rising
33 Nightstar Place
$442,439.88 - Construct a 3,387-square-foot, two-story residence with 605-square-foot covered porch and 788-square-foot garage
Gary & Josephine Jacobson
38 Columbia Road
$245,946.70 - Construct a 1,895-square-foot residence with 108-square-foot covered porch and 469-square-foot garage
Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima
Daniel & Malyda Hankel
64 Off Place
$409,894.08 - Construct a 3,217-squarefoot, two story-residence with 384-square-foot covered porch and 641-square-foot garage
Contractor: Adair Homes
Phavong Khampheng & Ben Rising
37 Morningstar Lane
$136,930 - Construct a 1,680-square-foot garage with 200-square-foot covered deck and 750-square-foot upstairs office and storage
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$38,929.92 - Construct a 768-square-foot, two-story soccer storage building
Sleight of Hand Cellars LLC
1959 JB George Road
$65,280 - Remodel the existing tasting room, add bathroom and 264-square-foot pergola
Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.