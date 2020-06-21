The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in May.

Serenity Point Counseling

410 S. Wilbur Ave.

$150,000 - Tenant improvements

Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction

Marcus Whitman Hotel Y Conference Center

6 W. Rose St.

$220,000 - Structural alterations for elevator renovation

Contractor: Chervenell Construction Co.

101 W. Poplar LLC

206 S. Third Ave.

$51,000 - Tenant improvement for Edwar Jones

Contractor: Dedication Construction Management

Denny Building Partnership

109 S. Second Ave.

$35,000 - Tenant improvements for Edward Jones

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group

Walla Walla School District

450 Bridge St.

$25,000 - Install eight modular classrooms, a modular bathroom and a multipurpose fabric structure at Pioneer Middle School

Port of Walla Walla

1164 Dell Ave.

$26,543 - Tenant improvement - construct a new office space within the warehouse

Contractor: Mountain States Construction

Emilio A. Sandoval

237 Barista Drive

$370,102.60 - Construct a 2,620-square-foot residence with 683-square-foot garage, 182-square-foot porch and 221-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Blue Mountain Builders LLC

Richard & Maria Fondahn

836 Wallowa Drive

Construct a 3,460-square-foot residence with 1,200-square-foot garage, 441-square0foot covered porch and 393-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: RTL Construction & Design

Mike & Lisa Braddock

151 Coyote Ridge Drive

$414,029.21 - Construct a 1,858-square-foot residence with 728-square-foot garage, 123-square-foot covered porch and 1,089-square-foot basement

Contractor: Maddocks Construction Co.

Alan Ashmore Construction

417 Wellington Ave.

$2,377,110 - Construct a mini-storage complex

Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction

City Sanitation Department

414 Landfill Road

$20,865.60 - Placement of a 432-square-foot pre-fabricated structure to be used as a pump house

Little Theatre of Walla Walla

1130 E. Sumach St.

$78,000 - Fire sprinklers

Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in May.

Hayden Homes LLC

Homestead Acres Phase 3

$450,000 - grading permit

Contractor: Sharpe & Preszler Consturction Co. Inc.

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in May.

Phavong Khampheng & Ben Rising

33 Nightstar Place

$442,439.88 - Construct a 3,387-square-foot, two-story residence with 605-square-foot covered porch and 788-square-foot garage

Gary & Josephine Jacobson

38 Columbia Road

$245,946.70 - Construct a 1,895-square-foot residence with 108-square-foot covered porch and 469-square-foot garage

Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima

Daniel & Malyda Hankel

64 Off Place

$409,894.08 - Construct a 3,217-squarefoot, two story-residence with 384-square-foot covered porch and 641-square-foot garage

Contractor: Adair Homes

Phavong Khampheng & Ben Rising

37 Morningstar Lane

$136,930 - Construct a 1,680-square-foot garage with 200-square-foot covered deck and 750-square-foot upstairs office and storage

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$38,929.92 - Construct a 768-square-foot, two-story soccer storage building

Sleight of Hand Cellars LLC

1959 JB George Road

$65,280 - Remodel the existing tasting room, add bathroom and 264-square-foot pergola

Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.

 