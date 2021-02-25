A late-2020 fine against Hot Mama’s Espresso for not enforcing the Washington state masking policy as part of COVID-19 precautions was reduced, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Initially, the coffee shop on West Pine Street, partly owned and operated by Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry, was leveled a $2,400 fine from L&I for reported violations, said Dina Lorraine, an L&I spokesperson.
Lorraine said owners moved to appeal the fine, but eventually signed a waiver preventing any further appeals and accepted a reduced penalty of $900.
“The violation was affirmed,” Lorraine said, but noted that Hot Mama’s later “complied by wearing masks.”
An inspection report was obtained from L&I this week after the agency didn’t respond to previous requests for a follow-up on the citation.
According to the report, the business was cited Oct. 5, 2020, for not complying with Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan because there was not proper signage at the doors and two patrons were seen exiting without masks on.
“It was determined the employer was not enforcing the policy ... because employee(s) fear confrontation, based on prior enforcement ... efforts,” the report noted.
Mayberry said at the time it was one customer and she believed the L&I investigators were being unreasonable.
The coffee shop was one of just nine companies fined for Safe Start violations in Washington during 2020.