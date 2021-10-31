Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center has announced Mark Thostesen as its new restaurant manager.
Thostesen comes to the Marc from downtown Seattle, where he was most recently the beverage manager at The Charter Hotel. He launched a wine and spirits program for the hotel's Argentine steak house and rooftop lounge, receiving the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in its first year of operations.
“We are excited to have Mark join us at the hotel," Marcus Whitman Hotel general manager Billie Williams said. "His years of experience and expertise will infuse a new spirit of professionalism into our food and beverage operation.”
