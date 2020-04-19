The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in March.
Dan and Marva Preas
620 SE Eighth St.
$212,617 - Grading
Contractor: Dan and Marva Preas
Dan and Marva Preas
828 SE Whispering Creek
$293,544.66 - Construct a 2,867-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Aspire Homes LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in March.
Brendan & Vesna Dodge
1141 Susan Lane
$436,087 - Construct a 2,644-square-foot residence with 656-square-foot second-floor bonus room, 631-square-foot-covered porch and 935-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Choy Group LLC
317 Paradise Drive
$417,923.94 - Construct a 3,089-square-foot two-story residence with 227-square-foot covered porch and 1,211-square-foot garage
Contractor: Trinity Homes
Wade & Stephanie Hicks
3 Daybreak Road
$390,676.60 - Construct a 2,558-square-foot residence with 407-square-foot bonus room, 570-square-foot covered porch and 792-square-foot garage
Contractor: Langdon Road Cabinets
Michael & Melissa Carter
86 Ponderosa Court
$383,325.92 - Construct a 2,758-square-foot residence with 931-square-foot covered porch and 1,213-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Philip Shivell & Vanessa Farley-Shivell
2976 Gray Lynn Lane
$591,388.64 - Construct a 4,511-square-foot two-story residence with 905-square-foot covered porch and 1,055-square-foot garage
Contractor: Shivell Construction
John & Heather Nelson
2987 Gray Lynn Lane
$660,371.08 - Construct a 5,618-square-foot three-story residence with 883-square-foot covered porch and 1,378-square-foot garage
Contractor: Shivell Construction
Robert & Charlene Brandon
3796 Pranger Road
$151,910.40 - Construct a 960-square-foot two-story residence with 1,920-square-foot pole building
Contractor: Gary Harvey Construction LLC
Grant & Carey Rosenlund
2617 Byrnes Road
$560,669.68 - Construct a 4,282-square-foot two-story residence with 816-square-foot covered porch and 1,008-square-foot garage
Wade & Stephanie Hicks
34 Daybreak Road
$183,670.28 - Construct a 1,097-square-foot residence with 546-square-foot covered porch and 1,550-square-foot garage
Contractor: Langdon Road Cabinets
Michael Morris
2630 S. Wilbur Ave.
$99,780.52 - Construct an 823-square-foot accessory dwelling unit in pole building
Scott Johnson
2281 Heritage Road
$129,006.92 - Construct a 758-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 1,772-square-foot shop and 173-square-foot storage
Contractor: Benko Enterprises LLC
Jacob Brown
2539 Heritage Road
$150,000 - Construct a 972-square-foot addition with 264-square-foot uncovered deck
Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.
Constantin & Kaitlyn Prisacariu
390 Tausick Way
$84,818,40 - Finish garage second-floor bonus room and add two covered porches for manufactured home
Port of Walla Walla
202 A St.
$4,400 - Interior remodel
Lisa Thompson
6181 Cottonwood Road
$153,900 - Remodel residence inside barn
Contractor: NBR Design
Walla Walla School District 140
800 Abbott Road
$217,000 - Install fire main for renovation of campus
IBP Inc.
13979 Dodd Road
$768,000 - Finish “Wendy’s” mezzanine - offices, conference rooms, bathrooms
Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.
IBP Inc.
13979 Dodd Road
$301,504 - Construct 3,200-square-foot engineered chemical storage building
Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.
IBP Inc.
13979 Dodd Road
$112,864 - Demolish three offices to expand cafeteria seating
Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.
Walla Walla School District 140
800 Abbott Road
$1,711,632 - Upgrade utilities in preparation for renovation of campus
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.
Columbia Mosquito Control District
127 Lake Road
$615,903 - Construct a 5,400-square-foot shop and 2,100-square-foot building
Contractor: Quality Structures One Inc.
Permit information from the city of Walla Walla had not yet been posted at press time.