The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in March.

Dan and Marva Preas

620 SE Eighth St.

$212,617 - Grading

Contractor: Dan and Marva Preas

Dan and Marva Preas

828 SE Whispering Creek

$293,544.66 - Construct a 2,867-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Aspire Homes LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in March.

Brendan & Vesna Dodge

1141 Susan Lane

$436,087 - Construct a 2,644-square-foot residence with 656-square-foot second-floor bonus room, 631-square-foot-covered porch and 935-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Choy Group LLC

317 Paradise Drive

$417,923.94 - Construct a 3,089-square-foot two-story residence with 227-square-foot covered porch and 1,211-square-foot garage

Contractor: Trinity Homes

Wade & Stephanie Hicks

3 Daybreak Road

$390,676.60 - Construct a 2,558-square-foot residence with 407-square-foot bonus room, 570-square-foot covered porch and 792-square-foot garage

Contractor: Langdon Road Cabinets

Michael & Melissa Carter

86 Ponderosa Court

$383,325.92 - Construct a 2,758-square-foot residence with 931-square-foot covered porch and 1,213-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Philip Shivell & Vanessa Farley-Shivell

2976 Gray Lynn Lane

$591,388.64 - Construct a 4,511-square-foot two-story residence with 905-square-foot covered porch and 1,055-square-foot garage

Contractor: Shivell Construction

John & Heather Nelson

2987 Gray Lynn Lane

$660,371.08 - Construct a 5,618-square-foot three-story residence with 883-square-foot covered porch and 1,378-square-foot garage

Contractor: Shivell Construction

Robert & Charlene Brandon

3796 Pranger Road

$151,910.40 - Construct a 960-square-foot two-story residence with 1,920-square-foot pole building

Contractor: Gary Harvey Construction LLC

Grant & Carey Rosenlund

2617 Byrnes Road

$560,669.68 - Construct a 4,282-square-foot two-story residence with 816-square-foot covered porch and 1,008-square-foot garage

Wade & Stephanie Hicks

34 Daybreak Road

$183,670.28 - Construct a 1,097-square-foot residence with 546-square-foot covered porch and 1,550-square-foot garage

Contractor: Langdon Road Cabinets

Michael Morris

2630 S. Wilbur Ave.

$99,780.52 - Construct an 823-square-foot accessory dwelling unit in pole building

Scott Johnson

2281 Heritage Road

$129,006.92 - Construct a 758-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 1,772-square-foot shop and 173-square-foot storage

Contractor: Benko Enterprises LLC

Jacob Brown

2539 Heritage Road

$150,000 - Construct a 972-square-foot addition with 264-square-foot uncovered deck

Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.

Constantin & Kaitlyn Prisacariu

390 Tausick Way

$84,818,40 - Finish garage second-floor bonus room and add two covered porches for manufactured home

Port of Walla Walla

202 A St.

$4,400 - Interior remodel

Lisa Thompson

6181 Cottonwood Road

$153,900 - Remodel residence inside barn

Contractor: NBR Design

Walla Walla School District 140

800 Abbott Road

$217,000 - Install fire main for renovation of campus

IBP Inc.

13979 Dodd Road

$768,000 - Finish “Wendy’s” mezzanine - offices, conference rooms, bathrooms

Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.

IBP Inc.

13979 Dodd Road

$301,504 - Construct 3,200-square-foot engineered chemical storage building

Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.

IBP Inc.

13979 Dodd Road

$112,864 - Demolish three offices to expand cafeteria seating

Contractor: Apollo Sheet Metal Inc.

Walla Walla School District 140

800 Abbott Road

$1,711,632 - Upgrade utilities in preparation for renovation of campus

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.

Columbia Mosquito Control District

127 Lake Road

$615,903 - Construct a 5,400-square-foot shop and 2,100-square-foot building

Contractor: Quality Structures One Inc.

Permit information from the city of Walla Walla had not yet been posted at press time.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.