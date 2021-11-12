More than 180 new investors have pumped over $126,000 of fresh working capital into Mainstem Malt, a Walla Walla-based supplier of grains processed for craft beer and spirits, after only six months on wefunder.com.
It’s a “crowdfunding” service, authorized by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, for small businesses to raise money with the sale of equity investments.
Mainstem Malt is scheduled to end its campaign Thursday, Nov. 18.
Having stirred interest around the country, Mainstem founder Phil Neumann believes the door has been opened to even bigger possibilities — both for his entrepreneurial business and for the Walla Walla community.
“We’re happy with the campaign,” Neumann said. “Our plans have a phased use of funds based on what we raise, so we wanted to bring in whatever we could. We exceeded the minimum, and now we’re preparing for conservative use of funds to get to the next stage.”
The goal is to eventually build a malt house in Walla Walla and tap into more of this area’s resources.
Mainstem Malt, which has been around since 2015 and is now used by more than 60 breweries and distilleries in the Pacific Northwest, has had all its processing done out of town.
“Next year, we’re already planning to send 750 tons of grain out to Butte (Montana) to be processed,” Neumann said.
Likewise, the majority of new investors are from out of town.
But local growers H.T. Rea Farming in Milton-Freewater and Warren Farms in Dayton are among the farms scattered around Washington, Oregon and Idaho providing grains for Mainstem Malt.
Neumann would like to keep more of the work local.
“We wanted to raise $1 million to build a specialty malting and malt innovation center in Walla Walla,” Neumann said. “That was the goal. We’re not going to be able to do that with the resources we’ve brought in so far, but this gives us an important lifeline.”
Part of the difficulty in campaigning Mainstem Malt was the lack of people already familiar with the industry.
Another challenge was the tiny staff — Mainstem has only two full-time employees (including Neumann) — and social media can only go so far when balancing multiple tasks.
“We definitely underestimated the marketing budget needed to get our idea out far and wide,” Neumann said. “Craft malt is a new thing to a lot of people. They don’t really understand what malt is. There’s a very limited investor base where they’re saying, ‘Yeah, I’m a malt person or I’m a value-added grain person.’ There are those people, but it’s a very small number.”
Despite the limitations, Mainstem Malt has reported more than $1.25 million in sales the last six years.
Money raised by the first crowdfunding campaign is slated to help increase production, add sales staff, and boost the marketing budget.
What’s more, Neumann had opportunities to educate more people about malting.
“The beauty of crowdfunding is that they allow you to get out, and it gives you a reason and focal point around which to tell your story,” Neumann said. “It allows us to talk about how we see craft malt fitting into the regional grain economy, making these connections between farmers and brewers and distillers, supporting conservation efforts.”
Neuman sees plenty of potential for malting in the Walla Walla Valley.
“We’ve seen Skagit Valley and the Burlington, Mount Vernon area 10 years ago embark on a journey to turn that area into a grain innovation hub,” Nuemann said. “Now you have WSU with its Bread Lab there. You have Skagit Valley Malting, King Arthur Bread, Cairnspring Mills, Chuckanut Brewery — all these big names in value-added grain that are pushing the envelope innovations-wise, and also making that a really tight community supporting the regional grain economy there.
“It’s been really successful, but it has nothing to do with the east side (of the state).”
Plans are for another crowdfunding campaign.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Neumann said. “Now we have an additional layer of supporters, a growing army of investors and advocates that can help us launch our next campaign with more momentum.”
