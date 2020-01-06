Macy's closing Walla Walla store

Macy’s will close its Walla Walla store, the retail anchor of downtown’s Main Street in the historic Liberty Theater building, the company said.
The Cincinnati-based retailer will begin clearing out merchandise this month in a sale anticipated to run about eight to 12 weeks.
Employees were reportedly told about plans today. A company media relations director confirmed the closure this afternoon.
A statement released by the company echoes one sent out in numerous communities where closures are slated. It is tailored to each community to represent how long the company has operated there and to encourage shoppers to redirect their business to the nearest Macy’s store.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Walla Walla community over the past 76 years,” the company said. “We encourage customers to shop with us at Macy’s Columbia Center and online at macys.com.”
About 50 employees work at the Walla Walla store, 54 E. Main St., said Emily Workman, Macy’s media relations director for the Northwest and Southwest regions.
She said regular, nonseasonal employees will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.