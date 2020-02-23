COLLEGE PLACE — Of all the coffee and juice bars in the world, T.J. and Gloria Espinoza’s is the best for buying a house.
In the six months since they opened The Fresh Lime at 615 S. College Ave., the space has grown into a hub for fresh, healthy smoothies, cold-pressed juices, coffee and wellness shots.
It’s also a full-service real estate office.
“This is a definitely a unique combination model,” T.J. Espinoza said. “I think there’s a case to be made where you can have coffee and real estate.”
Although The Fresh Lime is relatively new, having opened in August, the Espinozas carry on a bit of tradition established with the dual operation.
For the last several years, the building has housed two businesses, most recently United Country Real Estate with The Black Cup, a coffee shop specializing in fair trade and organic coffees.
United Country was owned by Everett Tetz, whom Tito “T.J.” Espinoza met about 20 years ago when he was new to town. In more recent years, it was operated by Tetz’s son, Darel. As the younger Tetz braced for retirement, Espinoza had an opportunity to buy the operation. He purchased the building in June.
“Investing in real estate has been my passion,” he said.
Broker Jennifer Fuchs leads the staff.
The company that specializes in rural America’s real estate is reflective of Espinoza’s own professional interests.
But when it came to using the cafe space at the gateway to the real estate office, he didn’t have to look far to find an idea.
“My whole life, my breakfast has been a smoothie,” Gloria said. “Why wouldn’t we open this and share the things we love?”
A trained chemist, she concocts drinks made fresh and free of sweeteners that embodying the values behind the couple’s mindfulness toward health and well being.
The creations behind the counter come with names like “Green Heaven” with celery, cucumber, pineapple, lime and coconut water; “Lady Pink” with beet, pear, ginger and pineapple; and “Golden Glow Elixir” with apple, orange, lemon, ginger and turmeric — served in 16- and 20-ounce sizes.
Variations of the drinks can be made as juices or smoothies. For the latter, at least five alternative milks are offered: almond, oat, coconut, soy or hemp. With added offerings of chocolate, berries and more, smoothie options range far and wide.
The drinks like “Immune Boosting” with pineapple, banana, spinach, chia seeds, lime, agave and milk can be served as a drink or in bowl form. Toppings and add-ons include fresh fruits, granola (in regular or gluten-free form), chia seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, natural sweeteners, plant-based protein, almond butter and dairy-free yogurt.
The recipes were developed in the family test kitchen, where Gloria creates smoothies for the couple’s three kids daily.
Admittedly, it was the side of the business that brought the bigger learning curve, the couple says.
A Redding, Calif., native, T.J. Espinoza moved to the area in 1999 with his father’s work in the church.
He attended Walla Walla Community College, graduating in 2002, and went on to study business at Walla Walla University before ultimately earning his master’s in business administration at Gonzaga University.
Moving into an established real estate office was an easier part of the ownership transition, he said. With roots dating back to 1925, the framework for the franchise-based company was already in place with systems, programs and support.
That wasn’t the case for The Fresh Lime — the name the couple brainstormed for their budding cafe.
“We had no road map, no model, no franchise,” Espinoza said. “It was a tremendous amount of work. But we are passionate about it because it’s part of our lifestyle.”
Groundwork for the dual operations in the building is said to have been laid by a former cabinet business that previously operated there, he said.
According to stories passed down, the business was a showroom for customers to see the craftsmanship. Operators added coffee service at the entry point in part to show the functionality of the spaces. But the concept took hold, and people also enjoyed the coffee. Hence, the dual purpose space was born.
As with the previous operation, the space has become host to a number of community gatherings already: poetry readings from high school students, coffee meetings with the mayor, drop-in spot for athletes getting their pre- and post-workout nutrition.
At the heart of their focus, that’s what the Espinozas hope continues.
“We want it not to be just a money-making business, though that’s vital,” he said. “We also want it to be a hub to bring the community together.”
The staff has included young people incorporated in the College Place High School ABLE Program, which provides special education students with adult partnerships to work on life and employment skills.
With community partnerships in place, The Fresh Lime serves Walla Walla Roastery coffee and pastries from Hidden Valley Bakery.
It’s become a gathering place for high school and college students, Espinoza said. But it has been known to happen that someone looking for a smoothie or coffee also finds another purpose they hadn’t quite expected when they walked through the door.
“Once in a while,” Espinoza said, “we get someone who comes in and says, ‘Hey, is that a real estate office over there?’”