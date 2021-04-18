Through her career as a second-generation funeral home owner and director in Walla Walla, Virginia L. “Ginny” Herring Mahan managed to spend close to eight decades serving generations of local families.
She died on April 16, 2021, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home, according to family. She was 87.
Mahan began training for the funeral business before she was 9 and recalled those experiences in a 2002 U-B interview.
When she started, her father, Norman S. “Norm” Herring, was a funeral director and embalmer in Walla Walla with Marshall, Calloway and Hennessey Funeral Home, founded in 1875. It later became Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 315 W. Alder St.
Her father started in the business at age 14, and Mahan was still a child when she began to learn about the care of the survivors and the deceased through funeral work.
She was deeply aware of deaths caused by World War II as she shadowed her father. At age 8, she recalled listening to the radio announcement on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
“I made night calls with Dad at age 8,” she told the U-B in 2002. “My mom, (the late Bethene McBee Herring) would say, ‘Well … (I don’t know).’ But dad said, ‘We have a blanket and a pillow in the car so she can sleep.’” At which point Mahan was allowed to go.
The Herring family was directly impacted after the U.S. declared war on Japan. The family and the funeral home had the casualty contract with the Walla Walla Army Air Field where young pilots learned to fly large aircraft.
“It took six minutes from the time an airplane took off from the training base — and in bad weather conditions — turned the wrong way, hit the Blues and went down,” she said.
She estimated fewer than 50 died in those air training accidents, but because a flight carried 12 crew members, there would instantly be a dozen dead on the scene.
“Over the course of four years, it seems like a lot,” she said.
She helped her father pick up bodies shipped into Walla Walla from overseas — those servicemen who died in the South Pacific Theater of Operations. Walla Walla was also the site of the huge 1,502-bed McCaw General Hospital in multiple barracks that treated the wounded.
Mahan was born born Aug. 4, 1933, in Walla Walla. A student at St. Patrick’s School, she headed just across the street to the funeral home weekday afternoons. A garage area at the back of the business provided a temporary preparation room for bodies.
“It was nothing for me to see 12 pallets with 12 body bags and 12 dog tags hanging out. It was serious business,” she said in her U-B interview. “There were no play soldiers, no playing games. It was all very real.”
Her wartime acumen was heightened between ages 8-12 because of radio broadcasts of the latest news and newsreels at the movie theaters. Despite witnessing her father’s work, she came out of the war without being haunted by the sights, sounds and smells.
“When I look back on it, it was probably second nature to me, and I asked a lot of questions. Exposure to that was the most inspiring and character-building experience of my life,” she said.
“What it taught me was a great deal of respect for the dead. There is a great deal of dignity and courage when surrounded by death.”
She graduated from St. Patrick’s School and earned her bachelor’s from Whitman College in 1955. She and Loyd Wallace Mahan wed on Aug. 11, 1957.
Her father bought the funeral home between 1949-1951. He died at age 62 in 1974, and then his wife, Bethene, took over.
Virginia Mahan became office manager, and when working there after hours, she brought along her own young children. She became a licensed funeral director in 1973. Mahan became president and owner after her mother died in 1985. Loyd Mahan died on Dec. 16, 2018.
A breast cancer survivor treated in 1974, Ginny had been a 21-year volunteer with the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program by December 1994. As coordinator, she worked with breast cancer patients in Walla Walla County who were referred by doctors. She previously served as coordinator and trainer with the state division of Reach to Recovery.
Sons Jeffrey and Matthew Mahan are now involved in the day-to-day operation of the funeral home, Jeff as a licensed funeral director and Matt as a licensed funeral service intern.
Jeff Mahan, speaking to the U-B on Friday, April 16, said the industry has changed over the course of his mother’s career.
Years ago, when the remains came into the funeral home, embalming was done immediately, he said. Now permission must be sought.
“It’s all by permission and paperwork, signing documents. Not everyone will have a burial with casket these days. It could be viewing or no viewing, burial or no burial, or no service at all. The trend is that way. However, in our corner of Eastern Washington, we are still performing burials for those families and have been for many, many years.”
With his mother gone now, Jeff Mahan assured that the legacy will go on. “We’re three generations. We’re continuing. We’re not going anywhere.”
Within the profession, Virginia Mahan was a past president — the first woman to chair the Washington State Funeral Directors Association — and past president of Blue Mountain Funeral Directors District 6.
She was a past board member of Walla Walla Community Hospice, executive board member of the American Cancer Society and a recipient of the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce Award of Merit.
She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, a charter member of the Assumption Catholic Church Council and Alumni of Whitman College and Alpha Chi Omega national sorority.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.