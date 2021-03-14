Walla Walla's M&L Production has brought on winemaker Victor de la Luz as production manager.
De la Luz now leads the cellar team, producing more than 50,000 cases a year with over 100 unique wines and nearly two dozen varietals, according to the announcement.
"Victor’s broad experience and commitment to quality will allow us to continue to focus on each winery’s individual style while raising production,” said Aryn Morel, M&L Production founder and winemaking director.
De la Luz will also continue to produce his own wines under the De La Luz Wines brand.
His first winemaking job in 2007 was under Morell for Matthews Winery at its original Woodinville winery. He has also made wine for local wineries such as Barons, Chateau Rollat and Walla Faces.