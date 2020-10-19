The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and Visit Walla Walla will share an executive director in a strategic change of operations for the two marketing agencies.
The move, announced Monday and effective immediately, expands the role of Robert Hansen, who has been executive director of the Wine Alliance since August 2019.
It simultaneously fills a vacancy for Visit, which has operated without a top administrator since late January, while reducing the respective administrative costs for the two organizations that will continue marketing the region on multiple fronts.
It also makes permanent a partnership that was broached in May.
“At the end of the day, so much (about) our missions align in marketing the Valley,” said Josh McDaniels, board president for the Wine Alliance. “And so much of the Valley in terms of tourism is because of wine. We just have these natural overlays that we help each other with.”
McDaniels emphasized the shared administrative position should not be confused with a merger of the two agencies.
Both are nonprofit organizations, but as the community’s designated marketing organization, Visit is funded through lodging tax dollars while the alliance mostly relies on fees from its members, including more than 80 wineries, plus grape growers and other members.
Still, the alliance does receive a portion of its budget from the lodging taxes collected from visitors on their overnight stays.
Applications for the funds for 2021 were due to the city by the end of September.
Both organizations market Walla Walla as a destination, but the Wine Alliance focuses exclusively on wine visitors while Visit’s approach rolls broader to include outdoor recreation and special events, historic tourism and agri-tourism with wine.
In addition to the executive director position, Visit Walla Walla will hire an administrative assistant who will split duties between the organizations, Monday’s announcement said.
McDaniels did not disclose Hansen’s salary for now because the change comes as his annual review process takes place. But the two organizations will see a significant savings by splitting the cost of a six-figure salary, freeing up more funds for marketing.
“Moving to a single executive director model allows us to leverage more resources for marketing Walla Walla as a premier visitor destination and world-class wine region, which is an important goal for both organizations,” said Visit Walla Walla board chairperson Tabitha Crenshaw, in a prepared statement.
“Given Robert’s current role as executive director of the Wine Alliance and his close involvement with the Visit Walla Walla board of directors, it’s a natural fit.”
Before his hire at the Wine Alliance, Hansen had retired from a business career that included financial management positions with Ricoh USA/IKON Office Solutions and with Brown & Brown Insurance NW. He also previously worked in public accounting. He came to Walla Walla from Portland in November 2018.