This year could be both the best of sales and the worst of sales for the lumber industry — knock on wood for the former.
Local sellers this year have seen historic sales followed by a sudden surge in wholesale prices. It truly is a story befitting of the 2020 economy, which has endured historic drops and historic recoveries in the span of months.
Even specialty shops such as Jensen Hardwoods in Walla Walla have felt the splintering of the wood economy, albeit in different ways.
Joe Jensen, 30, whose family business is among those posting record numbers this year, said locally sourced wood hasn’t been as much of a problem. The company specializes in large, unique slabs of wood and furnishes custom items such as tables with live-edge wood finishes.
“The local stuff has not inflated much,” Jensen said. “We tend to overbuy, and that helps prolong the costs and keep prices low. ... (But) some department stores are having trouble.”
Anecdotally, Jensen found himself a little less busy at times during the COVID-19-related shutdown. So he decided to build a shop at his home that he’d been putting off.
At one point, he made a run to the College Place Home Depot and found the store out of the 2x4 lumber he needed.
“(I) saw how difficult it was to get material,” Jensen said. “Local suppliers said they’ve been busy because lots of people are doing projects.”
Jensen said some people probably didn’t realize his business was open, but Jensen Hardwoods was actually considered “essential” even in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
When Walla Walla County jumped from Phase 1 to Phase 2, there was a certain area that certainly knew he was open for business — Tri-Cities.
“We saw a big influx of Tri-Cities traffic,” Jensen said. “As soon as we hit Phase 2, we had our best month ever. ... It was crazy.”
Jensen said the operation was well on its way to breaking the record for the most tables sold in a year. Business slowed down again in August, but that didn’t affect the big picture. He said the business sold a high of 66 tables with months left to go in the year.
A similar situation grew for standard lumber supplies, such as City Lumber & Coal in Dayton.
When quarantine began, everyone suddenly became a builder, said owner Brad Hatfield, 66.
“I think a lot of people were home, not really willingly, and they were just working on their property,” Hatfield said. “It was just like an anthill here. People were waiting at the door to get in in the morning and it was almost like we got attacked. It went on all day until quitting time.”
Businesses like City Lumber and Jensen Hardwoods were fortunate to get well-stocked early on in the pandemic, because things are not faring as well for buying wood from wholesalers.
Hatwood said he warned his regular customers that prices would likely begin to rise soon. He said in the last four weeks he has seen prices for wholesale lumber going up.
Hatwood said his suppliers told him of a log shortage at lumber mills.
Part of that is likely because of slowdowns at mills that were shut down early on in the pandemic, plus workers may be quarantining from getting sick. On top of that, lumber futures hit an all-time high this month on the stock market, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The National Association of Home Builders has warned that soaring costs of wood have potential to limit construction at a time of great demand, thus constraining the supply.
According to the association, the slowdown in March and April, coupled with tariffs on Canadian timber, have led to an 80% rise in prices. The increased cost of materials could also lead to people being priced out of new “affordable” homes, the association wrote.
“I’ve never seen OSB this high,” Hatfield said. “... I’ve been forewarning contractors and homeowners; if you’ve got something big, let me know ahead of time.”
Hatfield said he’s even seen shortages on composite materials for projects, such as decking.
Hatfield said he had about three big projects supplying from him start up earlier this year, and it was “a good thing they started when they did.”
Jensen, who uses cuts of other woods to finish out some of his products, said he’s seen a steep rise in the price of white oak, one of the more popular wood varieties on the market.
He said it could lead to other products becoming popular again, but then there’s still no guarantee on how quickly any of the materials can be supplied right now.
In the meantime, do-it-yourself home projects don’t appear to be slowing down. Lowes and the Home Depot reported second-quarter sales increases of 30% and 23%, respectively.
Between tariffs, shipping costs, increased demand and work slowdowns — and record sales — the lumber industry has taken a wild ride so far this year.
Hatfield said, however, it will be hard to predict what comes next.
“At this point, I’m not really hurting. But I’m trying to look three weeks down the road.”