Cocktails to-go will remain on the menu for at least two more years at bars and restaurants like Public House 124, AK’s Mercado and Marcy’s Bar & Lounge.
They got the initial OK from the state legislature last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to business closures, and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board tried to help surviving businesses stay afloat with few (if any) customers ever permitted indoors.
Still relying very much on takeout and delivery — though now able to seat 50% of building capacity — restaurants and bars received an extension to the allowance through 2023. Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1480 into law on April 14 with bipartisan support, including yes votes from all three District 16 legislators.
“It was a big deal for us, and at least part of the reason why we’re still around,” Public House 124 owner Matthew Price-Huntington said.
Public House 124 opens its doors on Main Street each day with an assortment of beers ready to go. Several signature cocktails freshly made and sold in 16 oz. cans with names such as the Sinister Kid, the Hemingway and the 124 Margarita in 16 oz. cans.
Customers with more time, and a little more money to spend, can also “call an audible” of vodka, gin, tequila, rum or whiskey, and have a drink of their choice made right then in a smaller 11 oz. can.
AK’s Mercado has followed that lead since opening on Main Street in March.
Owner and chef Andrae Bopp said pre-batched Mezcal Negroni, Tamarind Punch, Citrus Margarita and Hemingway Daiquiri are all made and ready to go Wednesday afternoon.
“Since we opened up so kinda late in the game, I would more say Matt of Public House got helped a ton,” owner Andrae Bopp said. “But it’s definitely a little shot in the arm for us to be able to do that. As restaurateurs, we’re always trying to figure out ways to do that so I think that’s just going to be another little revenue stream to help build the bottom line out a little bit.”
Marcy’s Bar and Lounge on Colville Street has also gotten a healthy boost from the sale to-go cocktails, bartender Nick Spencer said.
“It’s definitely helping out our business,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to provide for the people still really concerned about the pandemic and not wanting to be inside a place like this. It’s so nice to let them know we still want to take care of them. They’re still a guest here, even if they’re not in our doors.”
Big House Brew Pub on South Palouse Street and Ming Court Restaurant and Lounge on East Isaacs Avenue have also served takeout drinks.
Prior to the pandemic, only two states — Florida and Mississippi — permitted the sale of to-go cocktails. That number surged to 33 in about six months, Fortune magazine reported in August 2020.
Washington had joined the shift, allowing bars and the full-service restaurants that have a spirits, beer and wine license to sell drinks packaged in sealable containers with no openings as long as they accompanied a food order.
Public House 124 was quick to start its “canned cocktail program,” Price-Huntington said.
“I bought a canning machine that is used in home-brewing so they can get a longer shelf life, rather than just putting it in a growler,” he said. “I saw it in an advertisement, and I thought, ‘That could work for canned cocktails.’ The cans are relatively inexpensive, compared to mason jars, and it’s a true sealed container. If you have a 12-ounce Coors Lite, it’s the same thing. It’s just unlabeled.”
To-go cocktails soon made a noticeable impact on the bottom line.
“That allowed us to generate more income to help balance out the labor that goes into the food sales,” Price-Huntington said. “A 16-ounce can has just about three cocktails in it. If we’re able to sell those three cocktails in that can for $20 — and there’s very little labor in making that — it helped pay for us being able to keep some of our staff employed through that period of time, and helped us keep medical insurance, and helped pay the bills. It was substantial when we were completely shut down, and just able to do to-go stuff.”
The state law also permits curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol — the recipient must be at least 21 years old and must sign for it — but that’s where Price-Huntington drew his line.
“Any alcohol sales we do, they have to be present inside (here) with valid ID,” he said. “The delivery side of it I have a tough time with because I don’t know who the delivery person is who’s taking it. If you use DoorDash and Grubhub, they could very easily deliver it to minors.
“And we won’t walk stuff out to the curb for someone to pick up,” Price-Huntington said. “We’re pretty strict about this. We’ve had over-the-phone orders for takeout with a canned cocktail, and then parents would send their kids in to pick up the food — this was when we were shut down — and I’m not going to give a minor a 16-ounce canned cocktail.”