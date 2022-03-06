MILTON-FREEWATER — Leonetti Cellar, the oldest Walla Walla Valley winery founded in 1977, has announced its purchase of the 9-acre Waliser Vineyard in The Rocks District American Viticultural Area of Milton-Freewater.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Waliser, planted in 1997, was one of the first vineyards in Milton-Freewater before more than 30 winegrowers would rush to the cobblestone soils.
Prior to grapes, the property had been an apple orchard.
“After 44 years of family tradition on the Waliser Vineyard property, the torch will be passed to a new visionary owner,” Tom Waliser said in the announcement.
“I experienced an exciting period as the property transitioned from a groundbreaking apple orchard to an elite vineyard planted on the rocky soils of Milton-Freewater.”
The purchase enables Leonetti Cellar, owned by Figgins Family Wine Estates, to expand its wine-growing operations in The Rock District.
The 8-acre Holy Roller Vineyard, also property of the Figgins, sits next to Waliser.
“I’m honored to see the Figgins family become its new steward,” Waliser said.
The acquisition excites Jason Magnaghi, Figgins Family Wine Estates viticulturist.
“I cut my viticultural teeth in Tom’s vineyards and am delighted to be farming this heritage vineyard going forward,” Magnaghi said. “It is a spectacular piece of land and fits perfectly with our Holy Roller Vineyard next door.”
