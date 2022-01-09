LOWDEN — Marty Clubb, longtime co-owner and managing winemaker at L'Ecole No. 41, has been featured by Wine Industry Advisor among its latest "most inspiring people."
Clubb oversees operations at L'Ecole in Lowden, including its two estate vineyards and the 30 vineyards across the region from which they purchase grapes. He's been doing that since 1989, when he took over the winery from his wife Megan's parents, Jean and Baker Ferguson, six years after its founding.
L'Ecole has garnered a great deal of national and international acclaim with Clubb at the helm, named 15 times by Wine & Spirits Magazine as one of its top 100 wineries of the year.
Wine Industry Advisor recognizes 10 people within the wine industry each year as its most inspiring people, showcasing leadership, innovation and inspiration.
In addition to managing L'Ecole operations, Wine Industry Advisor also noted that Clubb also helped start the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, was its first president and worked with other regional pioneers to develop the Walla Walla Community College Center for Enology and Viticulture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.