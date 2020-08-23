When splitting open a hop cone, if a grower finds “brewer’s gold” — or lupulin, small glands that contain hop acids and essential oils — it’s time for harvest.
Hints to a farmer it is time to take the cones off of the bine, or stout stems with stiff hair, are the pungent smell of lupulin and “papier-mache texture” of the leaves.
Walla Walla Hops provides local brewers with the flowers and pellets they need to give beer its bitterness, aroma and preservatives by growing and processing hops in Walla Walla.
The three-person operation, led by Jeremy Petty, Erin Aycock and Nick Morgan, began its harvest last week, which signals that local, fresh hop beers will be on the market soon.
Brewers will showcase their hops by the end of the month in fresh hop brews, a seasonal event requiring the hop be picked off the bine, without being dried, and in the brew within 24 hours.
Some of the specialty beers almost smell like a fresh-cut lawn, said Morgan.
Matthew Boeckman, head brewer at Big House Brewpub, is coming out with a fresh hops amber ale as soon as next weekend, which will be “pleasantly malty, but also hoppy.”
He also has Walla Walla Hops in the pub’s hazy India pale ale, currently on the menu, among other beers.
“They are putting out a product that I think Walla Walla can be very proud of,” Boeckman said. “I don’t think I’ve ever used hops that had that much aroma.”
Nate Sherrod, head brewer at Crossbuck Brewing, said they would be coming out with a fresh hop IPA called Farm to Kettle in about a week and a half, using centennial hops.
“I get several bags of cones that haven’t been dried,” he said. “I get about 100 pounds of fresh hop cones.”
He said they also have five beers on the menu with their hops, some of the beers made with all local ingredients.
“It’s been great having a local hop supplier and producer,” he said.
Troy Robinson, owner and brewer at Quirk Brewing, will come out with a Fresh Hop Control Tower Pale Ale by the end of the month, a repeated beer on Quirk’s menu, only with the fresh hops. It will be a dry hops pale ale, with a lot of citrusy and floral aromas.
“With the hops that we got from Jeremy, we got them and brewed that same day and added it then at the end of the boiling process,” Robinson said.
The hops did not boil in the beer but steeped, which allowed them to get the aroma out of the hop but not much bitterness, he said.
During harvest, the bines are cut from the bottom then the top and put on a trailer. Sent through a Wolf Hop Harvester machine, the hop cones are stripped off the bine, and the leaves are separated.
For processing the hops, the cones are dried to 8% moisture before being formed into pellets.
The hops are dried at 110 degrees, then dropped into a hammer mill and chewed up. Liquid nitrogen is plumbed in and cools the process down when the hops are heated and pressed through small holes in a spinning disk. They are knocked off of the disk at a certain length and come out in the form of pellets.
They work late into the night to avoid the heat during the pellet-forming process, when temperatures can rise to about 150 degrees. The liquid nitrogen helps to create more compact pellets and keep them from burning.
Afterward, the pellets sit on a drying rack in the shop at room temperature.
The three-person team has increased its speed by double this year as well as its acreage. The group added two trial plots, a 1-acre field at Kentch Farms and another ½-acre at Clearview Farms.
They said they hope other farmers in the area plant hops so they can process it for them, as their farm is only 2-acres, Aycock said.
Their prospect for growth was stunted with the coronavirus pandemic, when they could no longer meet plans to drive to other breweries to market their product and meet the brewers, Petty said. Breweries were closed or at low production during part of the spring, when it was time to start taking orders for hops.
When they have a new field, they pre-sell the hops by asking brewers what they want to be planted beforehand, he said. Selling their crops was not impacted, but the plans for expanding their business this year were.
“We can email and stuff, but it’s not the same as being in person,” Petty said.
Breweries from Seattle and Portland have been ringing them for hops this year, a new milestone for the farm, he said.
Some found out about Walla Walla Hops through the Walla Walla BrewFest, the city’s beer event, Aycock said.
Restaurants were also closed in the spring because of the coronavirus outbreak. They purchase their hop shoots, the young, tender shoots of hop vines, but the shoots could not be sold this year, so that boost of income was lost, Aycock said.
Because there are many home brewers in Walla Walla, particularly winemakers, who make homemade beer, Walla Walla Hops will be coming out by the end of the year with home brew kits packed with hops and barley, all locally grown, Petty said.
Their hops can be found in many local beers, including IPAs, ambers, reds, pilsners, lagers and SMaSH — a single malt single hop style of beer, he said. Walla Walla Hops has 20 varieties of hops, the most popular being the Perle, Centennial and Cascade.