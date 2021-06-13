DAYTON — Belinda Larsen has taken over the Dayton Chamber of Commerce in time for a highly anticipated summer season.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic limited tourism and handcuffed businesses, restrictions have eased with dwindling case numbers as an ever increasing number of people are vaccinated.
The calendar of 2021 Dayton summer events kicked off Memorial Day weekend, barely two weeks after Larsen started her new position, with the return of Dayton Days and its rodeo. It was cancelled last year.
Dayton is now preparing for All Wheels Weekend, downtown June 18-20.
“We’re all really excited,” said Larsen, an Asotin native who moved here from Clarkston. “Everybody is ready to finally get out and about, attend events and get back to some sort of (if I can call it) normalcy.”
Larsen came to Dayton after eight years with the Port of Clarkston as an economic development assistant. She was also a city councilor, and worked for P1FCU as a community relationship specialist.
She learned of the position here toward the end of April while on Facebook during a lunch break. The opening was reportedly closed, but calling the chamber anyway, she was invited to apply.
“How I got into helping growing communities was being around people and listening to their ideas,” Larsen said. “Dayton’s always been a place I really like going to. We’re already on the path towards success; I just want to help find ways to bring more visitors.”
All Wheels Weekend comes with some pandemic limitations still in effect, and Larsen says there will likely be some tweaks to the event as they continue following health department guidelines. The popular Demo Derby was rescheduled to July 17.
But following a year of frustration and cancellations, Dayton is ready for a lot more excitement.
“I’ve always loved this area, and people in Clarkston really like coming here,” Larsen said. “When I told them I was moving here, they all kept telling me I’d found a really special landing spot.”