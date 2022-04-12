World-renowned, contemporary fine-art workshop Walla Walla Foundry, 405 Woodland Ave., faces $93,600 in fines after a state Department of Labor & Industries inspection uncovered more than 40 violations of health and safety regulations.
The Foundry was cited for a variety of problems including a general lack of planning for hazard assessments and “serious failures to provide required safety equipment or training to workers,” according to the release Tuesday, April 12.
L&I also cited the company for not properly cutting power supplies to dangerous equipment to prevent machinery from being accidentally or unintentionally turned back on.
Accidents can occur when power supplies are not completely shut off, and machinery unexpectedly gets powered up causing injury or damage, according to the release.
The Foundry was also dinged for not properly supervising work activities in confined spaces.
L&I defines a confined space as one large enough and arranged so that a worker can fully enter it and work, has limited or restricted entry or exit, and is not designed for someone to be inside continuously.
Of the 40 violations that the foundry was assessed, 29 were considered serious by L&I.
The violations include a lack of eye-wash stations, employees not wearing proper eye and face protection and no emergency rescue plan in place to contact authorities in the case of an accident.
Walla Walla Foundry’s leaders have filed an appeal.
They released a statement to the Union-Bulletin on Tuesday saying: “The Walla Walla Foundry prioritizes employee safety and is committed to a work environment that is safe and healthy. We have been working with a safety consultant to ensure that we are fully compliant with L&I requirements. This is the first L&I citation the Walla Walla Foundry has received in its 42 years in business.”
The local art business was founded in 1980 to facilitate the creation of art sculptures through bronze casting and fabrication, according to the Foundry’s website.
It is one of the largest arts foundries in the world and has earned its reputation as one of the premiere fine-arts casting facilities in the United States, Foundry staff state on the site.
The Walla Walla Foundry was featured in a New York Times article in October and is a very well known facility across the art world.
The foundry has produced works that have been displayed around the world including in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Palace of Versailles in France and the Venice Biennale in Italy.
