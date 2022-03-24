The Kinglet restaurant will persevere this weekend with an outdoor burger and fries drive-up option, as owners hope to keep staff working while the building undergoes repairs after a car rammed into the restaurant Saturday, March 19.
The pop-up tent will open Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., outside the damaged restaurant in the historic Whitehouse-Crawford building.
The Kinglet will be taking orders from a list of menu items normally found in a traditional carhop-style restaurant, such as burgers, fries and shakes.
For Kinglet owner and head chef, Maximillian Petty, the burger pop-up idea is a way to keep his staff working and to stay positive in this challenging time for both him and his staff.
“My biggest focus is making sure that my staff is taken care of,” Petty said. “We wanted to do something to keep them busy and not have to lose several weeks of pay.”
