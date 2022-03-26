The Kinglet restaurant in Walla Walla is undergoing repairs with hopes to reopen soon after a car crashed into the side of the restaurant on March 19.
The restaurant had opened its doors only weeks before it was forced to close because of the crash. Owner and head chef Maximillian Petty hopes construction can be finished within two to three weeks, with a reopening soon after, following what he estimates was hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
“We lost a lot of equipment like our giant mixer and double oven and other personal chef gear and kitchen toys,” Petty said. “We just need to salvage what we can and get back to work.”
The small SUV ran into restaurant, which is in the historic Whitehouse-Crawford building, 55 W. Cherry St., at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was hurt, but no one else was injured. There were more than 100 people in the restaurant and more in the banquet room when the crash happened.
Petty said he is grateful that nobody was near that side of the kitchen when it happened. It's an area that is often used by restaurant staff.
“We have stuff there that our servers are coming to grab all the time. We were very lucky that nobody was hurt, and that is the most important thing,” Petty said.
He said rubble from the crash luckily missed a 200-gallon tank of liquid nitrogen.
Petty was not there the night of the incident but was driving over Snoqualmie Pass when he got the phone call of what happened. He says he drove as fast as he could, making it back to Walla Walla in 3 1/2 hours.
“I was in shock, and I was very emotional,” said Petty. “My team called me and asked me what to do and I said, ‘I don’t know’. My team handled it very well. I’m very lucky to have them.”
At first, the staff tried to keep serving, Petty said, and one of his employees pulled a dish out of the oven and thought to bring it out to the diners.
When personnel from the police and fire departments showed up, everyone was asked to clear the building.
Petty said the guests were all nice and understanding, and some even asked to help clean up.
The Kinglet provided gift cards to diners that night for the lost dinner, and he and his staff talked about having those same people back as a group when the re-opening happens.
“We are wanting to come back better and safer. Maybe get some barriers in the front this time,” Petty said.
The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming for Petty.
“The community has been so warm and generous to us,” he said. “They have brought us gift cards, donations of food and coffee, and even their time and effort to help us. We are very appreciative.”
To help his staff stay working and to keep his restaurant moving forward, Chef Petty will have a pop-up burger tent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, serving burgers, fries, shakes and other dishes.
