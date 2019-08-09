Kidney care provider Fresenius Medical Care is building a new facility on Avery Street and will ultimately move its service out of the Poplar Medical Complex.
The 9,435-square-foot medical building is expected to open early summer 2020, according to the company’s external communications team.
The Poplar Street location, operated through a lease with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, offers in-center dialysis, plus a patient option for treatments at home with peritoneal dialysis.
Once the relocation takes place, the hope is to eventually expand home therapy services to also include hemodialysis.
Fresenius Medical Care has a massive network as a provider of dialysis products and services in about 150 countries.
Started in 1996, the company operates 42 production sites and 3,900 dialysis centers with corporate headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Mass.
The estimated construction value of the shell of the building, at 135 Avery St., is about $1 million, according to the city’s Development Services Department.
Communications representatives for Fresenius said the Milton-Freewater location will continue offering services across the state line at 1213 S. Main St.