Key Technology has appointed John Dykstra as its director of service operations for North America, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

A Duravant subsidiary in the food processing and packaging industry, Key will have Dykstra oversee its SupportPro aftermarket services.

SupportPro technicians provide equipment installation, start-up services, training and maintenance.

Prior to accepting the Key position, Dykstra was a manager with Kohler Company in Wisconsin. He holds a master's degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University in Indianapolis and an MBA from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.

