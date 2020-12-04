Key Technology has appointed John Dykstra as its director of service operations for North America, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.
A Duravant subsidiary in the food processing and packaging industry, Key will have Dykstra oversee its SupportPro aftermarket services.
SupportPro technicians provide equipment installation, start-up services, training and maintenance.
Prior to accepting the Key position, Dykstra was a manager with Kohler Company in Wisconsin. He holds a master's degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University in Indianapolis and an MBA from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.