The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in June.

Barclay Group

1002 W. Rose St.

Revision to construction of the 20,036-square-foot Smart Foodservice store related to the HVAC system

Contractor: Stout Building Contractors LLC

Pribilsky Family Trust

1491 W. Rose St.

$55,000 - Add drainage plumbing, install chiller and fans for Truthteller Winery

Contractor: Chris Johnson Plumbing

Walla Walla School District

450 Bridge St.

$2,000 - Install temporary door to classroom

Fernando Dietsch

1018 S. Second Ave.

$6,000 - Repair garage to use as storage for cafe business

Walla Walla County

300 W. Alder St.

$22,261 - Install prefabricated partitions and ceiling panels in a holding area at the jail

Contractor: Acufab Manufacturing

Vinland Housing Association Limited

135 S. Wilbur Ave.

$1,020,904.39 - Interior remodel of all units and reroof of buildings A-G; 161-square-foot addition for the business center and fitness center

Contractor: Precision General Commercial Contractors

City of Walla Walla

2355 S. Third Ave.

$25,000 - Install concrete pad and diesel generator with new automatic transfer switch

Contractor: General Dynamics Information Technology

James Sanders

124 E. Main St.

$20,286 - Construct outdoor seating structure for Public House 124

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.

Wes Romine

1108 Deerhaven Drive

$361,080.30 - Construct a new 2,640-square-foot single-family dwelling with 765-square-foot garage and 84-square-foot covered porch

Hayden Homes LLC

210 Champagne Way

$277,486.92 - Construct a 2,026-square-foot residence with 635-square-foot garage and 96-square-foot porch

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

311 Reserve Way

$322,687.82 - Construct 2,258-square-foot single-family residence with 741-square-foot garage and 172-square-foot covered outdoor area

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

150 Claret Court

$313,188.68 - Construct a 2,192-square-foot single-family home with 740-square-foot garage, 98-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

James & Lauri McNey

2220 Crosshaven Drive

$347,269.02 - Construct a 2,448-square-foot residence with 586-square-foot garage and 459-square-foot covered patio/porch

Contractor: Botimer & Associates

Hayden Homes LLC

2326 Provenance Loop

$291.575.34 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot single-family home with 652-square-foot garage with 64-square-foot front patio and 185-square-foot back patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Tomkins-Flowers LLC

57 E. Main St.

$18,209.10 - Construct temporary parklet street dining for Bacon & Eggs

Thompson Golden-D LLC

80 N. Colville St.

$23,667 - Construct temporary parklet structure for TMACS

Contractor: Definitive Design & Construction LLC

Potlatch Federal Credit Union

1721 The Dalles Military Road

$510,397.19 - Construct a 3,781-square-foot commercial building for Potlatch Federal Credit Union

Contractor: Kenaston Corp.

LaRae Martin

1214 Southview Drive

$135,000 - Remodel upstairs kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms

Contractor: Abenroth Builders

Suzanne & Richard Cardwell

1338 Bonsella St.

$80,000 - Remodel to include removal of a wall and conversion of the second floor to storage space

Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.

Whitman College

1043 Isaacs Ave.

$12,000 - Repair front porch; install new footings, sidewalls and under framing

Contractor: NYE Construction LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in June.

Walmart Stores Inc.

1700 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.

$22,000 - Addition of three new self-contained refrigeration cases and four new open government partnership parking stalls

Contractor: Walmart Stores Inc.

College Place School District

31 S.E. Ash Ave.

$1,188,820 - Install three pre-manufactured portable buildings, utility connections, fence and flat work

Contractor: Pacific Mobile Structures Inc.

Spanish SDA Church

255 S.E. Larch Ave.

$50,317.92 - Change of occupancy from assembly to educational

Don Jackson Excavation LLC

31 S.E. Ash Ave.

$111,180 - Grading for installation of three pre-manufactured portable buildings, utility connections, fencing and flat work

Contractor: Don Jackson Excavation LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in June.

Tom & Sara Moran

2983 Gray Lynn Lane

$593,286.82 - Construct a 3,878-square-foot residence with 639-square-foot garage bonus, 558-square-foot covered porch and 1,159-square-foot garage

Contractor: Shivell Construction

Rafael & Michelle Ramos

1321 Reser Road

$456,295.58 - Construct a 3,423-square-foot residence with 692-square-foot covered porch/patio and 931-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Ross & Carol Andersen

11373 E. U.S. Highway 12

$115,881.28 - Construct an 872-square-foot single-family residence with 296-square-foot deck and 288-square-foot garage

Terry & Marilyn Reed

293 Van Ausdle Lane

$391,177.12 - Construct a 3,072-square-foot two-story residence with 144-square-foot covered porch and 484-square-foot garage

Contractor: Hiline Homes of Tri-Cities

Larkspur SR LLC

17859 W. Highway 124 Snake River Vineyard

$150,000 - Interior remodel - change storage to offices

Contractor: Hummel Construction & Development LLC

Gary & Nancy Figgins

Foothills Lane

$86,950 - Construct a 3,478-square-foot steel garage

Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction

Leonard & Traci Pope

9962 E. U.S. Highway 12

$81,400 - Construct a 4,400-square-foot engineered steel building

Port of Walla Walla

155 E. Aeronca Ave.

$98,923.50 - Replace 17 windows and siding

Contractor: KC Industries Inc.

