The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in June.
Barclay Group
1002 W. Rose St.
Revision to construction of the 20,036-square-foot Smart Foodservice store related to the HVAC system
Contractor: Stout Building Contractors LLC
Pribilsky Family Trust
1491 W. Rose St.
$55,000 - Add drainage plumbing, install chiller and fans for Truthteller Winery
Contractor: Chris Johnson Plumbing
Walla Walla School District
450 Bridge St.
$2,000 - Install temporary door to classroom
Fernando Dietsch
1018 S. Second Ave.
$6,000 - Repair garage to use as storage for cafe business
Walla Walla County
300 W. Alder St.
$22,261 - Install prefabricated partitions and ceiling panels in a holding area at the jail
Contractor: Acufab Manufacturing
Vinland Housing Association Limited
135 S. Wilbur Ave.
$1,020,904.39 - Interior remodel of all units and reroof of buildings A-G; 161-square-foot addition for the business center and fitness center
Contractor: Precision General Commercial Contractors
City of Walla Walla
2355 S. Third Ave.
$25,000 - Install concrete pad and diesel generator with new automatic transfer switch
Contractor: General Dynamics Information Technology
James Sanders
124 E. Main St.
$20,286 - Construct outdoor seating structure for Public House 124
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.
Wes Romine
1108 Deerhaven Drive
$361,080.30 - Construct a new 2,640-square-foot single-family dwelling with 765-square-foot garage and 84-square-foot covered porch
Hayden Homes LLC
210 Champagne Way
$277,486.92 - Construct a 2,026-square-foot residence with 635-square-foot garage and 96-square-foot porch
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
311 Reserve Way
$322,687.82 - Construct 2,258-square-foot single-family residence with 741-square-foot garage and 172-square-foot covered outdoor area
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
150 Claret Court
$313,188.68 - Construct a 2,192-square-foot single-family home with 740-square-foot garage, 98-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
James & Lauri McNey
2220 Crosshaven Drive
$347,269.02 - Construct a 2,448-square-foot residence with 586-square-foot garage and 459-square-foot covered patio/porch
Contractor: Botimer & Associates
Hayden Homes LLC
2326 Provenance Loop
$291.575.34 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot single-family home with 652-square-foot garage with 64-square-foot front patio and 185-square-foot back patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Tomkins-Flowers LLC
57 E. Main St.
$18,209.10 - Construct temporary parklet street dining for Bacon & Eggs
Thompson Golden-D LLC
80 N. Colville St.
$23,667 - Construct temporary parklet structure for TMACS
Contractor: Definitive Design & Construction LLC
Potlatch Federal Credit Union
1721 The Dalles Military Road
$510,397.19 - Construct a 3,781-square-foot commercial building for Potlatch Federal Credit Union
Contractor: Kenaston Corp.
LaRae Martin
1214 Southview Drive
$135,000 - Remodel upstairs kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms
Contractor: Abenroth Builders
Suzanne & Richard Cardwell
1338 Bonsella St.
$80,000 - Remodel to include removal of a wall and conversion of the second floor to storage space
Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.
Whitman College
1043 Isaacs Ave.
$12,000 - Repair front porch; install new footings, sidewalls and under framing
Contractor: NYE Construction LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place in June.
Walmart Stores Inc.
1700 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.
$22,000 - Addition of three new self-contained refrigeration cases and four new open government partnership parking stalls
Contractor: Walmart Stores Inc.
College Place School District
31 S.E. Ash Ave.
$1,188,820 - Install three pre-manufactured portable buildings, utility connections, fence and flat work
Contractor: Pacific Mobile Structures Inc.
Spanish SDA Church
255 S.E. Larch Ave.
$50,317.92 - Change of occupancy from assembly to educational
Don Jackson Excavation LLC
31 S.E. Ash Ave.
$111,180 - Grading for installation of three pre-manufactured portable buildings, utility connections, fencing and flat work
Contractor: Don Jackson Excavation LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in June.
Tom & Sara Moran
2983 Gray Lynn Lane
$593,286.82 - Construct a 3,878-square-foot residence with 639-square-foot garage bonus, 558-square-foot covered porch and 1,159-square-foot garage
Contractor: Shivell Construction
Rafael & Michelle Ramos
1321 Reser Road
$456,295.58 - Construct a 3,423-square-foot residence with 692-square-foot covered porch/patio and 931-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Ross & Carol Andersen
11373 E. U.S. Highway 12
$115,881.28 - Construct an 872-square-foot single-family residence with 296-square-foot deck and 288-square-foot garage
Terry & Marilyn Reed
293 Van Ausdle Lane
$391,177.12 - Construct a 3,072-square-foot two-story residence with 144-square-foot covered porch and 484-square-foot garage
Contractor: Hiline Homes of Tri-Cities
Larkspur SR LLC
17859 W. Highway 124 Snake River Vineyard
$150,000 - Interior remodel - change storage to offices
Contractor: Hummel Construction & Development LLC
Gary & Nancy Figgins
Foothills Lane
$86,950 - Construct a 3,478-square-foot steel garage
Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction
Leonard & Traci Pope
9962 E. U.S. Highway 12
$81,400 - Construct a 4,400-square-foot engineered steel building
Port of Walla Walla
155 E. Aeronca Ave.
$98,923.50 - Replace 17 windows and siding
Contractor: KC Industries Inc.